Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Avoiding a former Cy Young award winner when facing one of the least potent offenses in the league may seem like a stretch, but until RHP Sandy Alcantara displays better command and control, he's unplayable, even against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are averaging the fourth fewest runs per game in the league, but they're walking at the 11th highest clip and Alcantara has issued 18 free passes in just 31 frames.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Last season, the Seattle Mariners sported the second highest strikeout rate in MLB. This season, their strikeout rate is the 14th lowest. After the first weekend of the season, it's the 11th best. On Sunday, the Mariners face Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jose Urena. Since 2021, Urena's strikeout rate is the worst among pitchers amassing at least 350 innings while registering the fourth worst wOBA against in that span.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.