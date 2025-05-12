Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs RHP Ben Brown is taking advantage of his first extended stint in the rotation, though his 4.95 ERA and 1.65 WHIP may not reflect his effectiveness. Given, a couple of poor outings show Brown remains inconsistent, but take away two April outings where he surrendered 11 runs in 7 2/3 innings, Brown sports a pristine 2.83 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. On Tuesday, Brown enjoys a favorable home matchup with the Miami Marlins. The visitors are no longer a pushover offense as they're mid-pack in terms of average runs per game and strikeouts, but it's still favorable for Brown.

Cincinnati Reds RHP Andrew Abbott has made only five stats after beginning the season on the IL with a left rotator cuff strain. He's showing no signs of any lingering issues with four starts allowing no more than one run, and the fifth outing was in Coors Field. Most impressively, Abbott has 31 punchouts in 24 frames. The 26-year-old righty should continue to be productive with a home date against the Chicago White Sox on the docket.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants LHP Robbie Ray is 5-0 with a 2.84 ERA through seven starts. With the note he's pitched well over his last three efforts, overall he's been fortunate. The lefty's 84.8% left on base mark is suppressing his ERA well below his 4.19 xFIP and 4.23 SIERA. His 12.7% walk rate is the highest among qualified pitchers and his .234 BABIP is ripe for regression, adding even more base traffic. Lastly, Ray's 25.4% strikeout rate is above the league average, but it's below his career level. Despite a start at pitcher friendly Oracle Park, Ray is risky on Tuesday, facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. The visitors don't strike out much and walk at an above average clip versus left-handers.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.