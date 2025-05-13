Fantasy baseball: Andrew Painter and other prospects on the rise

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies boast one of the top pitching rotations in the major leagues, so they can afford to be patient with RHP prospect Andrew Painter. Well, perhaps not too patient. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, never one to hold prospects back, has made it clear that Painter will be handled carefully this season, famously calling his pending debut around "July-ish." Fantasy managers dream of potential aces, and Painter, with a repertoire including a 100-mph fastball and power slider, might be one. He is already rostered in nearly 3% of ESPN standard leagues.

Painter, 22, made his Triple-A debut last week, striking out five over three scoreless innings, and team officials came away impressed and excited for the future. After all, they haven't seen much of Painter, a 2021 first-round pick, in actual games. Elbow woes led to Tommy John surgery, costing him both the 2023 and 2024 minor league seasons. He dominated the Arizona Fall League late in 2024. The Phillies had him skip Double-A and figure to utilize him judiciously at Lehigh Valley for short outings. The big-league club is contending. A healthy Painter should have a role this summer, but it may be problematic for fantasy managers.

With RHPs Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola joined by LHPs Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Ranger Suarez, the rotation is full. RHP Taijuan Walker already serves as swingman. Philadelphia's bullpen lacks right-handed leverage options. Hmm. The Phillies claim Painter, with a starter's build and stuff, is 100% a starter -- as he should be. Be careful, fantasy managers. Painter may be awesome, this year or eventually, but it is hard to rely on someone (despite his skills), on this type of innings/pitch count limit. Even when he starts, the starts may be brief. Those in redraft formats might wish to invest in more immediate help.

Stock rising

Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers: Misiorowski, 23, used to be held in higher esteem by prospect evaluators, but years of control issues have left his future role in doubt. Painter, also checking in at around 6-foot-7, overpowers hitters and issues few walks. Misiorowski walked 60 across 97⅓ innings at two minor league levels last season, adding in 15 wild pitches. He struck out 127. This season, at Triple-A Nashville, the 2022 second-round pick has improved his control. Misiorowski has a 1.49 ERA and an 0.92 WHIP in 42⅓ innings.

Perhaps his ultimate role is as a future reliever/closer but, for now, he's still starting. The Brewers, having demoted RHP Tobias Myers on Monday, need help. Promotion seems imminent, though as with Painter and all young starters, remember that young hitters are far safer and reliable.

Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs: Ballesteros, 21, has hammered Triple-A pitching at a .372/.420/.526 pace. He earned a promotion on Tuesday with OF Ian Happ (oblique) hitting the IL. Not known for his defensive acumen behind the plate, the Cubs figure to DH Ballesteros, with Seiya Suzuki moving to the outfield. Ballesteros, listed at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, showed both power and plate discipline across two minor league levels last season. For fantasy purposes, it doesn't matter where the Cubs use him. He is catcher-eligible all this season. Never assume a promotion is a short-term one, as Ballesteros might stick around if he hits so much that he forces the organization to play him.

Dalton Rushing, C/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers: Newcomer Michael Conforto entered Tuesday hitting just .153 with a .537 OPS. Perhaps the Dodgers can cruise into October carrying several underachieving regulars like Conforto and 3B Max Muncy, but Rushing and IF Alex Freeland both seem ready for the major leagues. Rushing, 24, is hitting .304/.421/.490 at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He boasts power and plate discipline and some experience in left field. Freeland, 23, is a shortstop who can play second base and third base, too. He has a .781 OPS at Triple-A. The Dodgers can be patient, because their top hitters are outrageously productive, but they can't play Conforto/Muncy for six months with these numbers. OF Zyhir Hope lurks for 2026.

Brady House, 3B, Washington Nationals: House, 22, received his first promotion to Triple-A Rochester last season, and he hit only .250 with a 3% walk rate over 54 games and 236 PA. It was a setback. This season, House is up to a 9.2% walk rate for the Red Wings. OK, so House does not project as a future batting champion or 30-HR option, but for many of us in deep fantasy leagues, competent playing time would suffice. Third base is open for the Nationals, as is a spot in the middle of the lineup. House seems likely to claim these spots at some point this summer.

Stock falling

Coby Mayo, 3B, Baltimore Orioles: It still feels premature and unfair to refer to Mayo, 23, as merely a Quad-A player -- someone who produces big numbers in Triple-A but cannot capitalize at the MLB level. The Orioles promoted Mayo with Jordan Westburg and Ramon Urias injured and presented him all of four starts and 13 PA. Now he's back at Triple-A Norfolk again, having hit just .094 in his very brief stay in Baltimore. Mayo is 5-for-53 (all singles) with 28 strikeouts in the major leagues. Life isn't fair. Mayo is better than this, of course, but the Orioles are in last place, and anything but patient. Perhaps Mayo needs a new home, like Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby before him. Regardless, it'll be tough to rely on Mayo for fantasy in 2025.

Tink Hence, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals: Hence, 22, who earned notice by striking out 109 hitters over 79⅔ innings for Double-A Springfield last season (and because of his unusual name), remains on the IL for Triple-A Memphis due to a rib cage strain. He has yet to debut this season. He entered 2025 at a career crossroads despite intriguing numbers, as arm and shoulder injuries keep holding him back. Hence he has yet to reach 100 IP in any season as a professional, and things are not looking great for this year, either. With his slight frame and lack of durability, the bullpen may be in his future.

Harry Ford, C, Seattle Mariners: Ford, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 draft, continues to reach base at a high clip at Triple-A Tacoma. However, just five extra-base hits over 26 games and 118 PA does not impress. Ford appeals to fantasy managers in dynasty leagues because he is a catcher who steals myriad bases -- a valuable skill for sure. Yet he isn't providing power, and his defense remains problematic. Oh, and there's this Cal Raleigh fellow in the way. Ford can help the Mariners -- or another organization -- by moving away from catching, but there's little indication he will be helping fantasy managers soon.