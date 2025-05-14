Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

STARTING PITCHERS FOR THURSDAY Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP ER K 11.1 Kevin Gausman R TB 86.4% 54% 5.8 2.5 5.9 9.0 Hunter Brown R @TEX 96.9% 51% 5.4 2.8 5.9 8.7 Nick Martinez R CWS 24.0% 63% 5.0 2.5 4.8 8.1 Zack Littell R @TOR 3.8% 46% 5.3 2.6 4.2 8.0 Jacob deGrom R HOU 93.4% 49% 4.8 2.3 4.7 7.6 Chris Paddack R @BAL 1.3% 60% 5.2 2.9 4.5 7.2 Osvaldo Bido R @LAD 1.1% 64% 4.7 2.4 4.3 6.5 AJ Smith-Shawver R WSH 26.3% 57% 4.8 3.0 5.1 5.8 Trevor Williams R @ATL 0.5% 43% 5.2 3.3 4.5 5.7 Cade Povich L MIN 1.1% 40% 5.2 3.3 4.4 5.2 Bryse Wilson R @CIN 0.1% 37% 4.5 2.8 4.4 TBD ATH 0.0% 36% 0.0 0.0 0.0

Atlanta Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver is an improved walk rate away from cementing a full time rotation role. RHP Spencer Strider is slated to return next week, replacing either Smith-Shawver or RHP Bryce Elder, or the club can opt for a six-man rotation. Regardless, a strong showing from Smith-Shawver at home on Thursday against the Washington Nationals would help his cause. His four-seam fastball and splitter register as plus pitches, but his changeup and slider need work. Overall, he throws 61.9% of his pitches for strikes, which is below the 63.6% league average. Smith-Shawver is in a good spot to impress the Braves staff with a juicy matchup, facing the lineup with the fourth lowest road wOBA versus right-handers.

Cincinnati Reds RHP Nick Martinez has posted three straight quality starts, though he yielded 10 hits in his last outing, but no walks and no homers allowed limited the damage. Martinez has issued only two free passes over his recent 18 inning span. The key is pitch efficiency, which has allowed Martinez to rack up innings, and therefore points. Thursday offers another chance for a solid outing, at home against the Chicago White Sox.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

