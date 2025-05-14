Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.
Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips
Reliever depth chart | Start a new league
Pitchers to stream on Friday
Atlanta Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver is an improved walk rate away from cementing a full time rotation role. RHP Spencer Strider is slated to return next week, replacing either Smith-Shawver or RHP Bryce Elder, or the club can opt for a six-man rotation. Regardless, a strong showing from Smith-Shawver at home on Thursday against the Washington Nationals would help his cause. His four-seam fastball and splitter register as plus pitches, but his changeup and slider need work. Overall, he throws 61.9% of his pitches for strikes, which is below the 63.6% league average. Smith-Shawver is in a good spot to impress the Braves staff with a juicy matchup, facing the lineup with the fourth lowest road wOBA versus right-handers.
Cincinnati Reds RHP Nick Martinez has posted three straight quality starts, though he yielded 10 hits in his last outing, but no walks and no homers allowed limited the damage. Martinez has issued only two free passes over his recent 18 inning span. The key is pitch efficiency, which has allowed Martinez to rack up innings, and therefore points. Thursday offers another chance for a solid outing, at home against the Chicago White Sox.
Hitters to stream on Friday
With only six games on the docket, fantasy rosters will have multiple holes, so stacking from the same team can help amplify offensive production. Most of the Braves hitters are rostered, but adding Michael Harris II, Alex Verdugo, Sean Murphy and Eli White to a lineup already with Austin Riley, Matt Olson or Marcell Ozuna could prove fruitful against Nationals RHP Trevor Williams.
Similarly, assembling a Reds' stack facing White Sox RHP Bryse Wilson should yield a lot of production. Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, Gavin Lux and Austin Hays are options to supplement a roster already sporting Elly De La Cruz. Plus, since so many Red's hitters are available, teams without De La Cruz can take advantage.
Betting tips
Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.
Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.
Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.