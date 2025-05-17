Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Over his first six starts, Cincinnati Reds LHP Andrew Abbott has been both good and lucky. His 31.7% strikeout rate is the seventh best among pitchers compiling at least 30 innings, but he's benefited from a .254 BABIP, 7.5% HR/FB rate and 86.3% left on base clip. Abbott's 3.70 xFIP and 3.32 SIERA indicate that he's been solid, just not to the level of his actual 2.10 ERA. On Sunday, Abbott has a home date with the Cleveland Guardians, and the lineup with the 11th lowest wOBA and 10th poorest strikeout rate facing lefties.

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly has fanned an unusually high 14 batters over his past two outings spanning 13 1/3 innings. He's in a great spot to keep recording punchouts in a home matchup against the Colorado Rockies who sport the second highest strikeout rate against right-handers.

Given, it's a small sample, but in this instance it could be meaningful. Tampa Bay Rays RHP Shane Baz sports a 6.03 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 31 1/3 home innings as compared to a 2.31 ERA and .94 WHIP over 11 1/3 road stanzas. On Sunday, Baz will still be pitching in the Sunshine State, but it will be in Little Havana for a road tilt against the Miami Marlins. Look for Baz's early season success away from George Steinbrenner Field to continue facing a below average offense versus righties.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jose Berrios is experiencing a "Jekyll and Hyde" type season. Over six of his starts, his ERA is a crisp 2.45. However, in the other three, it climbs to 8.80. While sample size noise is part of the reason, Berrios has also been inconsistent. As such, the safe play is benching Berrios for his home date against the Detroit Tigers, who tote the fifth best wOBA facing right-handers across the border.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.