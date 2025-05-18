Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Seven of Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Mitch Keller's outings have been quality starts. He doesn't rack up an excess of strikeouts, but Keller generally gives the club innings and keeps them in the game. Next up is a home date with the Cincinnati Reds. Reds batters fan at an above average clip and will experience a park downgrade.

Chicago Cubs RHP Ben Brown has allowed a lot of traffic on the bases as evidenced by a 1.56 WHIP, but allowing just four homers in 41 2/3 innings has somewhat salvaged a still bloated 1.56 ERA. That said, the 25-year-old righty sports an impressive 26.2% strikeout rate and has been victimized via a .381 BABIP that's sure to regress. Brown is slated to take the hill in South Beach to face the Miami Marlins and their above average strikeout rate fueling a below average offense.

Eight of the nine homers Tampa Bay Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot surrendered have come at home. However, he's fanned 34 batters in 34 frames at George Steinbrenner Field. Pepiot lines up for another home start, but he'll be facing a Houston Astros lineup with the fifth lowest home run rate with a righty on the hill.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

New York Mets RHP Kodai Senga has authored just one home run over 44 1/3 innings this season, helping to suppress his 1.22 ERA well under his 4.23 xFIP and 4.19 SIERA. Regression is impending and while true regression is independent of the upon, Senga's road date with the Boston Red Sox is a risky matchup. Perhaps if it were later in the week, using Senga for strikeout upside would be in play, but there is no reason to dig an early hole.

Using an opposing pitcher in Coors Field is no longer taboo, but the Colorado Rockies' offense is showing signs of breaking out of its doldrums, especially facing left-handed pitching. Philadelphia Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez sports strikeout upside, but he's also issued nine free passes over his last 17 frames, so it makes sense to avoid him for his risky road affair with the Rockies.

Hitters to stream on Monday

The Chicago Cubs are a challenging matchup for most pitchers this season. Their fifth highest walk rate in conjunction with the league's eighth best strikeout rate is a perfect scenario to face Miami Marlins RHP Edward Cabera. SS Dansby Swanson, 1B Michael Busch and C Moises Ballesteros are the optimal targets.

