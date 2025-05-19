Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon has allowed seven homers over his last two outings, with three coming against Tuesday's opponent, the Miami Marlins. However, that matchup last week was at Wrigley Field with the wind blowing out. Taillon should fare better in South Beach, where the Marlins sport one of the lowest home run rates. Five of his outings registered as quality starts, including last time out, as the only runs scored off Taillon were courtesy of the long ball.

Over his last five efforts, Cincinnati Reds RHP Nick Martinez is pitching the way the team expected after extending him a qualifying offer last fall. He has recorded four straight quality starts while falling one out shy of five in a row. He hasn't allowed a home run in that span, fueling a 2.05 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. Fanning only 21 over those 30 2/3 innings is a concern, but Martinez's solid command and control during this stretch allowed him to toss six stanzas, which is integral to fantasy scoring in points leagues. He's in a good spot to stay on a roll with a road affair against the offensively-challenged Pittsburgh Pirates.

Athletics Athletics RHP Gunnar Hoglund has taken advantage of his chance in the rotation with a pair of solid starts followed by a clunker on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hoglund isn't the only young hurler victimized by a potent Dodgers lineup that took him deep three times last week. Look for Hoglund to rebound at home against a Los Angeles Angels team with one of the highest strikeout rates in the league.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

For the most part, New York Mets RHP Clay Holmes ' transition to the rotation has gone swimmingly. His 8.4% walk rate is a little high, especially since he's an extreme ground-ball pitcher, hence he is vulnerable to a high BABIP. Even though Holmes is familiar with Fenway Park from his tenure in the New York Yankees bullpen, there is no reason to risk a rough outing against the potentially dangerous Boston Red Sox lineup.

While Atlanta Braves RHP Spencer Strider draws a favorable matchup for his 2025 debut, facing the Washington Nationals on the road, the righty will be on a pitch limit and exhibited decreased velocity during rehab. Strider managed one start before hitting the 10-day IL with a strained hamstring. He threw only 65 pitches in his final rehab start and likely won't be pushed in his 2025 MLB debut.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Betting tips

