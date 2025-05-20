Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

One of the few bright spots for the Chicago White Sox is RHP Shane Smith, nabbed from the Milwaukee Brewers with the first pick in the 2024 Rule 5 draft. He's surrendered more than two earned runs just once in nine starts when he yielded three to the Boston Red Sox in 4 2/3 innings in an April outing. Smith faces the Seattle Mariners at home. The key to Smith's 2.05 ERA is allowing only two homers in 48 ¼ frames. The Mariners are hitting long balls at the fifth highest rate in MLB, so this is a risky call, but if Smith can keep the ball in the yard, he lines up for another solid effort. The early forecast indicates chilly temperatures in the low 50s, which helps suppress how the ball carries, lessening power.

Cincinnati Reds RHP Brady Singer has struggled in his last two outings, giving up 10 earned runs in just 7 1/3 innings, but he draws the ideal lineup to get back on track with a road date against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club averaging 2.12 runs per game this month, by far the lowest in the league. Homers have been an issue for Singer, but the Pirates also sport May's lowest home run rate.

Chicago Cubs RHP Cade Horton has recorded a win in each of his first two major league outings. The first came as a primary pitcher -- the pitcher who comes in after the opener -- while the second when working as a traditional starter. Horton's success earned another start, so he'll toe the rubber in South Beach and face a vulnerable Miami Marlins. Horton has only seven punchouts in nine frames and he's served up three homers, but he's yet to issue a free pass. The Marlins exhibit below average power with an above average strikeout rate.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Hitters to avoid on Wednesday

A home game against a rookie starting pitcher is usually a good spot for hitters, but it's likely to be cold and clammy in the nation's capital when the Washington Nationals entertain RHP AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves. Smith-Shawver appeared in both 2023 and 2024, but he did not amass ample innings or service time to lose freshman status. Currently, Smith-Shawver is among the favorites for the NL Rookie of the Year. It's best to leave Nationals hitters on the bench.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.