Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Chicago Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd has six quality starts in nine outings, including his last three. Over that 18 inning stretch, he fanned 23 without issuing any free passes, but he's still available in over half of ESPN leagues. A road date in the Great American Ballpark isn't ideal, but the Cincinnati Reds sport the ninth lowest wOBA and ninth highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

Using a starting pitcher against the Los Angeles Dodgers is rare, but New York Mets RHP Griffin Canning warrants being active. The contest is in Citi Field, one of the best pitching venues in the league and the Dodgers wOBA versus right-handers away from home is just the 19th best in MLB. Gametime temperatures should be in the 50s, further benefiting pitchers.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Generally, Reds RHP Hunter Greene is matchup proof, even when facing the highest scoring team in the league. However, when Greene takes the hill on Friday to face the Chicago Cubs, it will be his first outing since a visit to the 15-day IL for a Grade 1 right groin strain. Greene eschewed rehab for bullpen sessions and even though he's reportedly 100%, the 25-year-old will likely be on a pitch count. The combination of the potent Cubs offense and a workload restriction lands Greene in avoid territory.

This will be hard to sell considering Texas Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle boasts a 1.47 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 10 starts covering 55 frames, and draws the lowly Chicago White Sox, albeit on the road. However, Mahle's 4.37 SIERA is 62nd among the 84 qualified pitchers while his 10.3% K-BB% is just 64th within the same group. In category leagues, Mahle is probably safe but in points leagues with a weekly game started limit, there are safer options with a higher ceiling.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.