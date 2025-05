Open Extended Reactions

One-third of the fantasy baseball season will be in the books at the conclusion of Friday's games in Week 10. Overall, it's a light period with only 91 games on the docket. Monday is busier than normal with a dozen Memorial Day contests, but only four games are on Thursday's ledger. The first of the 12 holiday games gets underway at 1:10 p.m. ET with four more matinees and seven evening affairs staggered throughout the day. All the Tuesday and Thursday games are under the lights.

Even with a low overall game total, every team will play at least six games with only the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for seven contests, split home and away.

Week 10 is a rare opportunity for Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start twice. The club has restricted Yamamoto to taking the hill with at least five days of rest. With consecutive off days on Thursday, Yamamoto can start on Monday and Sunday. The first outing will be with six days of rest with the latter one coming with five days between starts. If Yamamoto makes two starts, the second will be in the ESPN Sunday night showcase, at home against the New York Yankees.

Matchups will no doubt change, but initially the Milwaukee Brewers are the only club slated to face more than three southpaws starters with four of their six tilts expected to be against left-handers. The club doesn't utilize any platoons, but OF Jackson Chourio jumps to leadoff, pushing 2B Brice Turang to the nine-hole facing lefties. OF Isaac Collins has also been moving up in the order versus left-handers.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 26 12 1:10 PM 7 Tuesday, May 27 15 6:10 PM 0 Wednesday, May 28 15 1:10 PM 7 Thursday, May 29 4 6:45 PM 0 Friday, May 30 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, May 31 15 2:20 PM 11 Sunday, June 1 15 1:05 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 10

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Rays 7 Diamondbacks 6 Athletics 6 Blue Jays 7 Orioles 6 Red Sox 6 Diamondbacks 6 Cubs 6 Reds 6 Athletics 6 Guardians 6 Rockies 6 Braves 6 Astros 6 White Sox 6 Orioles 6 Royals 6 Twins 6 Red Sox 6 Mets 6 Yankees 6 Cubs 6 Phillies 6 Pirates 6 Reds 6 Padres 6 Giants 6 Guardians 6 Mariners 6 Cardinals 6 Rockies 6 Rangers 6 Nationals 6 White Sox 6 Tigers 6 Astros 6 Royals 6 Angels 6 Dodgers 6 Marlins 6 Brewers 6 Twins 6 Mets 6 Yankees 6 Phillies 6 Pirates 6 Padres 6 Mariners 6 Giants 6 Cardinals 6 Rangers 6 Nationals 6

Starting pitchers for Week 10

Hitting charts for Week 10

Hitter Matchup Ratings, May 26 - June 1 TEAM GAMES DATE OPP OVERALL LHB RHB SB

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 PIT PIT PIT OFF WSH WSH WSH 8 5 7 2 7 8 5 8 7 6 1 7 8 4 8 5 7 3 6 8 5 7 5 7 3 4 8 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 OFF @HOU @HOU @TOR @TOR @TOR @TOR 5 3 4 5 4 4 5 7 3 6 5 6 4 6 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 8 10 10 4 5 7 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 OFF @PHI @PHI @PHI BOS BOS BOS 2 2 2 2 4 3 4 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 5 3 1 3 6 4 5 4 3 1 3 5 2 7

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 STL STL STL OFF CWS CWS CWS 6 2 3 3 7 6 7 4 1 1 2 6 5 7 7 2 4 3 6 7 6 10 8 10 7 9 7 8

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @MIL @MIL @MIL OFF @ATL @ATL @ATL 4 5 4 3 3 2 3 7 7 5 4 5 6 6 2 4 4 3 3 1 1 7 1 1 1 9 8 10

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 COL COL COL OFF CIN CIN CIN 8 9 9 9 3 4 2 8 9 8 8 1 6 3 8 9 9 10 4 3 2 6 6 3 3 4 6 4

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @NYM @NYM @NYM OFF @BAL @BAL @BAL 2 1 2 2 3 4 4 2 2 2 2 3 5 4 2 1 2 2 4 3 4 1 3 4 2 2 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @KC @KC @KC OFF @CHC @CHC @CHC 6 5 7 6 4 4 3 6 5 8 7 2 2 2 7 6 6 6 4 4 3 3 1 1 1 6 4 6

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 LAD LAD LAD OFF LAA LAA LAA 8 2 4 5 8 9 9 8 1 4 4 7 9 10 8 3 4 6 8 9 7 5 5 5 7 1 5 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @CHC @CHC @CHC OFF @NYM @NYM @NYM 1 3 4 3 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 3 5 4 3 1 1 5 6 5 4 1 5 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 SF SF SF OFF @KC @KC @KC 3 2 1 1 4 5 5 5 3 1 3 5 7 5 2 1 1 1 4 4 6 1 2 5 5 1 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 OFF ATH ATH TB TB TB TB 7 5 7 5 4 5 5 7 5 9 4 3 4 4 7 5 5 5 5 5 6 7 5 3 7 7 5 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 CIN CIN CIN OFF DET DET DET 2 3 5 3 3 1 4 3 4 6 3 1 1 3 2 2 4 2 4 1 4 3 4 2 6 4 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 NYY NYY NYY OFF @CLE @CLE @CLE 7 5 4 4 5 7 5 4 4 1 4 6 4 4 7 6 5 4 5 7 6 10 10 10 9 6 3 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @CLE @CLE @CLE OFF NYY NYY NYY 6 5 4 6 1 5 5 4 4 4 6 2 3 3 7 6 4 7 1 6 6 10 5 4 6 8 10 10

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @SD @SD @SD OFF SF SF SF 2 6 4 3 1 1 1 3 7 4 2 2 2 2 1 3 4 4 1 1 1 8 4 8 4 8 10 2

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 4

vs. RHP: 2 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 BOS BOS BOS OFF @PHI @PHI @PHI 2 1 3 3 4 2 2 1 1 1 1 4 1 1 4 1 5 3 5 4 3 6 8 3 4 4 6 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @TB @TB @TB OFF @SEA @SEA @SEA 6 5 5 6 2 4 3 3 4 4 5 2 3 1 6 6 6 6 1 3 3 7 5 3 10 3 5 6

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 CWS CWS CWS OFF COL COL COL 10 6 5 8 8 9 6 7 6 3 7 4 8 6 10 6 6 8 9 10 6 8 8 7 7 4 1 10

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @LAA @LAA @LAA OFF @LAD @LAD @LAD 7 9 6 5 4 5 2 7 10 10 3 4 5 1 6 7 5 5 5 4 3 3 1 2 1 5 5 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 OFF ATL ATL ATL MIL MIL MIL 3 2 3 1 3 5 4 6 5 4 3 3 8 5 2 1 2 1 3 4 4 9 10 10 10 5 1 2

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @ARI @ARI @ARI OFF @SD @SD @SD 5 6 3 5 3 3 6 3 3 1 2 2 4 7 6 8 5 6 3 2 3 2 1 5 2 1 2 4

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 3

vs. TBD: 1 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @BAL @BAL @BAL OFF @TEX @TEX @TEX 8 4 7 5 7 8 4 9 4 7 4 10 7 7 8 4 7 5 6 8 3 6 1 3 3 3 9 8

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 MIA MIA MIA OFF PIT PIT PIT 6 5 6 5 5 4 4 7 5 5 5 5 5 6 6 5 6 4 4 4 4 10 10 10 10 8 10 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @DET @DET @DET OFF @MIA @MIA @MIA 5 4 3 2 6 5 5 5 3 2 2 6 5 5 5 4 3 2 6 5 5 8 1 2 2 10 10 10

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 OFF WSH WSH WSH MIN MIN MIN 4 5 7 6 2 1 1 5 4 7 6 5 1 1 4 5 7 6 1 1 1 5 3 5 8 1 1 6

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 MIN MIN MIN @HOU @HOU @HOU @HOU 1 1 1 1 4 1 4 3 4 1 3 3 6 1 5 3 1 1 1 1 3 1 4 3 10 6 1 2 8 9 8 10

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 TOR TOR TOR OFF STL STL STL 5 4 5 6 4 2 2 6 5 7 7 3 2 2 4 3 4 6 4 2 2 9 7 1 5 9 10 8

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 4

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 @TEX @TEX @TEX ATH ATH ATH ATH 10 4 4 5 7 9 8 6 10 7 6 6 9 9 10 5 9 3 3 5 6 8 7 6 8 8 3 1 8 4 3 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 10: Mon, 5/26 Tue, 5/27 Wed, 5/28 Thu, 5/29 Fri, 5/30 Sat, 5/31 Sun, 6/1 OFF @SEA @SEA @SEA @ARI @ARI @ARI 7 6 4 5 4 5 6 2 3 2 3 2 3 3 8 8 4 4 5 6 8 4 3 9 6 2 1 1