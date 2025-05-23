Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Until Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Mitch Keller sees his rostership eclipse 50%, he's going to be a mainstay in this space. He's up to seven quality starts, including his last three outings. Keller fanned 19 with just five walks and no homers allowed in those 19 frames. Next up is a home date with the Milwaukee Brewers, who tote the sixth lowest wOBA facing right-handers into PNC Park.

Los Angeles Angels RHP Jose Soriano is one skill away from taking the next step. His four-seam and two-seam fastballs both average around 97-mph. He throws a knuckle-curve at 85-mph, serving as his changeup. Soriano's issue is control as only 60% of his pitches are strikes, well below the 63.7% league average. On Friday, Soriano faces one of the least patient teams in the league with the Angels hosting the Miami Marlins. If Soriano trusts his stuff, he should post his sixth quality start in 11 outings.

While an offensive breakout for the Baltimore Orioles seems inevitable, their slump has transpired long enough to not worry about stream against them. Boston Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins is the type of pitcher that can keep the Orioles mired in the doldrums. He's not overpowering, but Dobbins pounds the zone, walking just five batters in 32 1/3 innings. He's also keeping the ball in the yard with just three homers allowed all season.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

With a 6-1 record and 2.53 ERA, RHP Casey Mize is one of the reasons the Detroit Tigers entered the weekend with the best record in baseball. However, he's been sidelined with a sore hamstring, last appearing on May 8. Mize is ticketed to come off the 15-day IL on Saturday to face the Cleveland Guardians in the Motor City. Mize eschewed rehab, instead getting ready via bullpen sessions so he's likely to be on a workload restriction. The Guardians fan at the lowest rate in the league, further dampening Mize's points potential. It's best to look elsewhere for fantasy purposes.

Hitters to stream on Saturday

Entering this weekend, the Angels are averaging the second-most runs per game in MLB. They're in a great spot to pad their total with a home date against Marlins RHP Cal Quantrill and his 6.37 ERA. OF Taylor Ward is their only healthy batter rostered in over half of ESPN leagues and he's at just 57%. Other targets include C Logan O'Hoppe and SS Zach Neto.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.