Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Logan Henderson stepped up at a time when the club needed him with the rookie helping fortify an injury-riddled rotation. Henderson won his first three starts and is in a great spot to make it four with a road date against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He fanned an impressive 23 batters while walking only four in his inaugural 16 major league innings. Meanwhile, the Pirates are averaging the second fewest runs per game in MLB.

Tampa Bay Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot has registered six quality starts in 10 outings, including four of seven at home. Next up is the Toronto Blue Jays, who carry baseball's seventh lowest wOBA facing righties in George Steinbrenner Field.

Fantasy managers needing to make up ground on the last day of the scoring period should consider Chicago Cubs RHP Ben Brown for his strikeout upside against a Cincinnati Reds lineup with a lot of swing and miss tendencies. Streaming in the Great American Ballpark isn't ideal, so this is a matter of weighing risk versus reward.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo is rostered in just over half of ESPN leagues but faces a Cubs team that fans at a clip well below league average. The risk here outweighs the reward, so it's prudent to avoid Lodolo facing the highest scoring lineup in the league.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

