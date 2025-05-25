Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

So far this season, targeting the Colorado Rockies, even at home, has been a profitable means of amassing pitching points. Historically, Rockies' bats struggle after a long homestand since it takes a game or two to acclimate how a pitch moved closer to sea level. Chicago Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon is a veteran who surely knows not to get fancy in this scenario, plus he's supported by the league's highest scoring offense. Taillon leads Memorial Day streamers for this Wrigley Field matchup.

In spring training, Miami Marlins LHP Ryan Weathers opened eyes with a bump in velocity, but he was diagnosed with a left flexor muscle strain late in March, delaying his 2025 debut until mid-May. Weather picked up where he left off, maintaining the newfound zip on his fastball over his first two starts. Next up is a matchup against the team that drafted him when the Marlins visit the San Diego Padres. In May, the Padres offense is below average facing lefties, in part due to an above average strikeout rate.

The Baltimore Orioles' strikeout rate versus right-handers is the second highest in the league, fueling the ninth worst wOBA. Streaming against the Orioles is no longer a risk. St. Louis Cardinals RHP Erick Fedde is coming off a rough outing against the Detroit Tigers, but he has the guile to handle the Orioles struggling bats, even in Camden Yards.

