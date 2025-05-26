Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Three hitters to add power to your infield

Open Extended Reactions

The proliferation of all the newfangled data is certainly exciting, but when it comes to successful waiver wire pickups, it can be information overload. Take a step back and understand that sometimes simple minds -- as in, "Don't You (Forget About Me)" -- are more effective than launch angles and Barrel rates. The top fantasy baseball pickups in Week 10 seemingly fell off the radar but are potentially more productive than players with much higher ESPN rosterships.

Matt Shaw, 2B/3B/SS, Chicago Cubs (available in 74% of ESPN leagues): Shaw isn't the first heralded prospect to struggle initially in the majors and then settle down after a minor league reset. The 23-year-old broke camp with the club, but after putting up a .172/.294/.241 line over 18 games, Shaw was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. After batting .286/.409/.560 with five steals in five tries over 24 games on the farm, Shaw returned to the bigs. In six games since returning, he is hitting .360/.385/.560 with two swipes. Most telling is that Shaw struck out at a 26.5% clip in his initial foray in the majors, but he has only four punchouts in 26 plate appearances (16.5%) since his return. He's earmarked to be the Cubs' regular third baseman, but based on his 2024 positions played in the minors, he's also eligible at second base and third base in ESPN leagues.

Zach Neto, SS, Los Angeles Angels (available in 70%): Neto enjoyed a breakthrough sophomore season, but he injured his right shoulder sliding during the final week last September and required offseason surgery. Rehab extended through the spring and into the early portion of this season. Since power is often slow to return following a shoulder injury, Neto's draft stock tumbled heading into the 2025 campaign. But in 34 games since debuting in mid-April, Neto is batting .284/.326/.537 with eight steals. He's striking out at a higher rate, with the tradeoff being that he's hitting the ball with much more authority. Neto has gained 5.0 mph of average exit velocity, fueling a leap from a 38.2% HardHit% last season to 50% so far this year. While Neto's current level might not be sustainable for the final four months, it's apparent that he's experiencing no ill effects from the shoulder surgery. Additionally, the fact he was injured while running hasn't curbed his aggressiveness on the basepaths.

Spencer Horwitz, 1B/2B, Pittsburgh Pirates (available in 90%): Horwitz's calling card is plate patience and putting the ball in play. While not completely devoid of power and speed, Horwitz's willingness to coax walks and limit strikeouts plays better in a points format than rotisserie scoring. While there is still time for the left-handed swinger to demonstrate he can handle southpaw pitching, the 27-year-old is in danger of being pigeonholed as a platoon player. But his allure stems from a huge spike in exit velocity and HardHit%. It has only been nine games spanning 34 plate appearances, and the improved quality of contact has not translated to production, but fantasy managers can no longer wait for further proof. Someone will take note of Horwitz's 5 mph average exit velocity gain and 60.2% HardHit% (compared to 36.6% last season) and take the chance. Dual eligibility at middle- and corner-infield helps assuage missing a game or two a week against a left-handed starter.

Rotisserie-style player to add

Robert Hassell III, OF, Washington Nationals (available in 98%): At just 23 years old, Hassell is a bit young for post-hype status, but this once-bright prospect's star dimmed considerably since being a centerpiece of the haul the Nationals received from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal. He was batting an encouraging .288/.337/.405 with nine pilfers in 10 attempts for Triple-A Rochester before being summoned for his MLB debut last week. The club needed outfield help with Dylan Crews sidelined with an oblique injury and Jacob Young dealing with a shoulder issue. Hassell might not continue to play every day, but he has started all four games since his promotion. His rotisserie appeal stems from the Nationals' propensity to run (tied for sixth for the most steals in MLB). Hassell is far from a slugger, but he has more pop than Athletics OF Denzel Clarke, another recent call-up whose primary asset is stolen bases.

Closer to add

Daniel Palencia, RP, Chicago Cubs (available in 98%): With Porter Hodge on the IL and Ryan Pressly fanning only 10 with nine walks through 18 1/3 frames, Cubs manager Craig Counsell has tasked Palencia with sealing the deal lately. Palencia has the last two Cubs saves, along with five holds. He'll need to display better control (seven walks in 16 2/3 innings), but Palencia has a chance to serve as the closer for a team destined to generate a bevy of chances.

Two-start value pickup

Jameson Taillon, SP, Chicago Cubs (available in 72%): Pickings are slim with a light 91-game Week 10 schedule, including only four games on Thursday, but Taillon has points-league charm with a pair of home starts against vulnerable lineups. The 33-year-old veteran has rung up only 44 batters in 56 2/3 innings, but he has registered a quality start six times in 10 outings, so what Taillon lacks in strikeouts, he adds in innings pitched. He's slated for a pair of home starts, first against the Colorado Rockies and then a weekend tilt with the Cincinnati Reds. The temperatures are still mild in the Windy City, helping Wrigley Field to play big. The Rockies sport the worst lineup in the league when facing righties. The Reds are more dangerous, but they'll be experiencing a park downgrade and offer some strikeout upside.

Deeper league pickup

Hayden Birdsong, SP, San Francisco Giants (available in 92%): Birdsong was so dominant in relief that it was fair to wonder if he'd transition back to the rotation. With Justin Verlander on the IL with a right pectoral strain and Jordan Hicks demoted to the bullpen, the Giants tabbed Birdsong and Kyle Harrison as their rotation additions. Birdsong needs to outpitch Harrison to stick once Verlander returns. Week 10 doesn't offer the easiest schedule with a pair of road tilts, including a Memorial Day visit to Motown, but Birdsong's 96 mph four-seamer heads a four-pitch repertoire generating a 12.6% swinging strike rate, which would rank 17th if Birdsong compiled enough innings to qualify. If Birdsong can handle the Detroit Tigers in his first start this week, he has a more favorable follow-up in Florida against the Miami Marlins.