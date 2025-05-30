Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles RHP Dean Kremer averages fewer than a strikeout per inning, but he usually pitches deep into games, so he's an effective points-league option for favorable matchups. It doesn't get any better than facing the Chicago White Sox and the league's lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Edward Cabrera posted a 7.23 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over his first four starts. However, in his last four outings, he has recorded a 2.53 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, supported by 23 strikeouts to only five walks in 21 1/3 innings. Cabrera should stay on a roll when the Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants. The visitors sport a below-average offense facing right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Fantasy teams drafting Bryce Miller are faced with a predicament, especially in rotisserie leagues. He was chosen in large part to support ratios, but he has posted a bloated 5.32 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 30 2/3 innings. One way to recover from ratio damage is by having those who have contributed to those numbers right the ship. While there is still a strong chance that Miller gets in gear, he's too risky in his first game off the IL, even at home with the Seattle Mariners hosting the Minnesota Twins.

Since a rough outing to open May, Nick Lodolo has started four games and posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 22 1/3 innings. However, the Cincinnati Reds lefty closes the month with a tough road tilt at Wrigley Field, facing the Chicago Cubs and the league's top scoring offense. It's prudent to avoid Lodolo leagues with weekly games started limits.

Betting tips

