Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Friday

It's rare that the top-ranked pitcher for that day is available in more than half of ESPN leagues. Such is the case on Friday with David Peterson and the New York Mets welcoming the Colorado Rockies into Citi Field. The southpaw has strung four straight quality starts, the prior pair against the powerful New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers offense. The Rockies are one of the least potent lineups facing lefties, especially on the road.

The San Francisco Giants tabbed Kyle Harrison to fill one of the voids in their rotation after placing Justin Verlander on the IL and demoting Jordan Hicks to the rotation. In six starts for Triple-A Sacramento, Harrison posted a 3.46 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 26 innings, albeit with eight walks. Perhaps the most impressive number is only two homers allowed. It's a small sample, but Harrison was pitching in one of the most power friendly leagues, and homers have been his crutch over 168 1/3 major league frames. His K-BB% in the majors is above average, but despite pitching half of the time in Oracle Park, the lefty has yielded 28 career homers (1.50 HR/9). Harrison is in the good spot to lower that with a road tilt against the Miami Marlins in loanDepot Park. The venue suppresses homers almost as much as Oracle Park, and the Marlins hit home runs and one of the lowest rates in the league.

After opening the season with three consecutive quality starts, Zach Eflin hasn't lasted more than 5 1/3 innings, posting an 8.22 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over that span. On Friday, Elfin has a favorable matchup with the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Chicago White Sox, who sport the league's lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Casey Mize is rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues. The addition of a cutter has helped increase strikeouts while reducing free passes, but the Detroit Tigers righty has also been aided by a low .238 BABIP and 89.0% left on base mark. His 2.45 ERA is well below the associated 3.71 xFIP and 3.69 SIERA. Mize's estimators still reflect a solid pitcher, and he fanned six batters in five frames last time against the Cleveland Guardians. It was his first outing since a short IL stint for a left hamstring strain. Even so, Mize draws the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Strikeouts will be hard to come by with the Royals fanning at the lowest clip in the league facing right-handers. Without as many punchout points, and the possibility of not being fully stretched out to provide innings, it's best to avoid Mize in this AL Central tilt.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.