Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

While it likely won't be as chilly as Saturday, the wind should continue to blow in at Wrigley Field, benefiting SP Jameson Taillon when the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds. Taillon has fanned just 51 in 63 frames this season, though he has punched out seven three times. The Reds strike out at an above average clip against right-handers, so the potential is there for another high strikeout effort.

Hayden Birdsong 's transition to the rotation has been encouraging with 10 strikeouts and just two walks over 9 1/3 innings. The righty threw 80 pitches in his first game as a starter followed by 88 last time, so he should be clear for a full workload when the San Francisco Giants visit the Miami Marlins.

Do you need strikeouts? There is risk with Gavin Williams exhibiting spotty control, but he and the Cleveland Guardians have a home date with the Los Angeles Angels and the lineup with the highest strikeout rate versus right-handers. Mike Trout returned Friday with a 1-for-5 effort, but he fanned twice, increasing his season strikeout rate to 30.2%.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

If Mitchell Parker doesn't have a solid outing, the Washington Nationals may look elsewhere for a new starter after posting a 8.46 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over his last six starts heading into Sunday's road affair with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The downspin will likely continue, setting up Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno and Pavin Smith for a productive afternoon.

Hitters to avoid on Sunday

Erick Fedde doesn't amass many strikeouts and his complete game shutout effort four starts ago aside, he generally doesn't pitch deep into games, limiting his fantasy points potential. However, over 60% of his offerings are classified as soft or breaking pitches. On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals wrap up an interleague set in Arlington. It's best to avoid Texas Rangers hitters since they sport the lowest wOBA in the league against off-speed stuff and breaking balls.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.