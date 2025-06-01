Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Six homers in 28 1/3 innings masked an otherwise strong month for Dustin May . He fanned 36 with only eight walks over five May starts. His first start in June will be a challenge with the Los Angeles Dodgers welcoming the New York Mets to Chavez Ravine. However, the Dodgers will be favored facing Paul Blackburn and when May is on, he can handle any lineup.

At first blush, it may appear Luis Severino has struggled at home since his ERA at Sutter Health Park is 6.20, compared to 0.87 on the road. However, his home xFIP is lower than his road mark, so Severino is in play on Monday when the Athletics entertain the Minnesota Twins. The visitors are a below average offense versus right-handers, especially away from Target Field.

Max Meyer struggled in his last outing but has the ideal matchup to get back on track with the Colorado Rockies visiting the Miami Marlins. He pitched better than this 4.53 ERA suggests as demonstrated by a 3.31 xFIP and 3.50 SIERA. Most of the damage has come from a high 18.9% HR/FB rate, leading to 10 homers in just 59 2/3 innings. The Rockies sport the fourth lowest home run rate on the road versus right-handers.

