Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Four of Clarke Schmidt 's last five outings have been quality starts, with the only blemish coming in a visit to Coors Field. Including that effort, the New York Yankees righty posted a 3.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over that span, fanning 27 in 28 2/3 innings. Next up is a home affair with the Cleveland Guardians. The visitors fan at a below-average clip, but it's just a tick lower than the norm, as opposed to last season's fifth-best mark in MLB. Schmidt should again go deep into the game and be in play for a win.

Matthew Boyd also registered four quality starts in May, with his lone hiccup coming at Great American Ballpark. For the month, the southpaw's ERA was 3.54 with a low 1.04 WHIP and 34 punchouts in 28 frames. Boyd and the Chicago Cubs open a road set Wednesday against the Washington Nationals. The host's offense picked up the pace in May, but their better hitters are left-handed, and Boyd historically excels with the platoon edge.

All of Noah Cameron's first four MLB outings were quality starts, as he opened his career with a sparkling 1.05 ERA and 0.82 WHIP, albeit with a pedestrian 16 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. A .153 BABIP and 98.9% left-on-base mark have artificially suppressed his ERA. Normally, the advice would be to be wary of regression -- and it still is -- but the Kansas City Royals rookie left-hander matches up well with the St. Louis Cardinals in a road matchup between regional rivals. The Cardinals sport a below-average lineup with some strikeout potential facing lefties.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Much to the chagrin of fantasy managers pining for the Pittsburgh Pirates to promote top prospect Bubba Chandler, the club instead tabbed Mike Burrow to replace the struggling Carmen Mlodzinski in their rotation. Burrow hasn't fared much better, allowing eight earned runs in two starts covering 8 1/3 innings. The Houston Astros visit PNC Park for an interleague tilt Wednesday, and Christian Walker appears poised to break out, while Jeremy Pena has been solid all season.

Hitters to avoid on Wednesday

Avoiding hitters from the top-scoring offense in the league seems risky, but it's not often a team faces the major league leader in strikeouts. Such is the case when the Cubs square off with MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals. The lefty has racked up 101 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings, and even though the Cubs have handled lefty pitching well, giving lefties Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong the night off is defensible.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.