Fantasy baseball's Week 12 takes us out west for its schedule highlights.

The National League West race heats up during Week 12, as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, separated by 6 ½ games in the division standings entering play on June 6, all play at least one series against another member of that quartet.

The highlight is Dodgers-Padres at San Diego's Petco Park to begin the week, the first matchup of division rivals separated by only two games atop the division standings. The teams, who matched up in a fierce NL Division series last October (won 3-2 by the Dodgers) and have faced each other in that playoff round in three of the past five Octobers, will play seven of their next 11 games against one another.

The Padres then conclude their week with a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Arizona's Chase Field. The Dodgers, meanwhile, return home to host long-time rival San Francisco. Both the Dodgers and Padres play six games apiece, entirely within the division, during Week 12.

In the AL West, the Seattle Mariners should welcome ace and Opening Day starter Logan Gilbert back into their rotation sometime during the week, perhaps Monday or Tuesday, should the team determine that he's ready for activation following a 60-pitch rehabilitation start for Triple-A Tacoma on June 4. If he makes an additional minor league rehab start, however, he'd likely return during the team's three-game series at T-Mobile Park against the Cleveland Guardians.

Speaking of pitchers on the mend, the Miami Marlins are expected to welcome Eury Perez, one of the more exciting rookies from the 2023 season but one who missed the entirety of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, back into their rotation during Week 12. Though his workload will be closely monitored, both over the season and in each individual start, his 11th-ranked ERA (3.15), 12th-ranked strikeout rate (28.9%) and top-40 fantasy points-per-game average per start (11.2) among pitchers who made at least as many as his 19 starts in 2023, demonstrate his ability to make an immediate impact in fantasy leagues.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 9 9 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, June 10 15 6:35 PM 0 Wednesday, June 11 15 12:35 PM 8 Thursday, June 12 8 1:10 PM 3 Friday, June 13 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, June 14 15 1:05 PM 11 Sunday, June 15 15 12:05 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 12

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Cubs 7 Brewers 7 Athletics 6 Brewers 7 Diamondbacks 6 Reds 6 Pirates 7 Orioles 6 White Sox 6 Cardinals 7 Red Sox 6 Marlins 6 26 tied with 6 Astros 6 Yankees 6 Royals 6 Giants 6 Mets 6 Rays 6 Phillies 6 Blue Jays 6

Starting pitchers for Week 12

Hitting charts for Week 12