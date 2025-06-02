Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

It won't be long before the Tampa Bay Rays play most of their games on the road, but they open the week with a home set against the Texas Rangers. Despite the favorable hitting environment, Drew Rasmussen has posted a 2.14 ERA in 42 innings at George Steinbrenner Field. The righty is in a great spot to stay effective at home, facing the lineup with the third lowest wOBA against righthanders in baseball.

Lance McCullers Jr. is coming off a quality start as he allowed three earned runs in six frames to the Athletics last time, with 12 punchouts to just one walk. While he isn't out of the woods in terms of long-term durability, McCullers is in play on a start-to-start basis, especially for favorable matchups such as the Houston Astros visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. He'll face the lineup with MLB's fourth lowest wOBA versus righties.

The safe play is tracking Detroit Tigers SP Sawyer Gipson-Long before trusting him for fantasy, but with a road date with the Chicago White Sox on the docket, the 27-year-old right-hander checks the streaming boxes. Gipson-Long hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023. He's been out following Tommy John surgery, as well as a hip issue. Gipson-Long was impressive in his final rehab outing, hurling 5 1/3 frames with five strikeouts to just one walk for Triple-A Toledo. Continuing today's theme, the White Sox sport the league's lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Zac Gallen is having an uncharacteristically subpar season. After allowing five or more earned runs in only 14.5% of his starts the prior two seasons, he's already done it four times in six outings (33%) this season. The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road against the Atlanta Braves, presenting another challenge for Gallen. The Braves' offense is up to seventh best with a righty on the hill.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

After a stellar outing in his debut as a starter this season, Athletics' Jacob Lopez struggled last time in his follow-up. It's going to be warm in Sacramento this week, rendering even better hitting conditions in Sutter Health Park. Look for the visiting Minnesota Twins to take advantage against Lopez, and not a single visiting batter is rostered in more than 45% of ESPN leagues.

Hitters to avoid on Tuesday

There have been only 10 stolen base attempts against the Kansas City Royals this season, half of which were thrown out. The St. Louis Cardinals host Michael Lorenzen and the Royals on Tuesday. Three of the tries came with Lorenzen on the hill (one caught). Even so, it may be best to sit Victor Scott II and his 16 steals for this three-game interleague set.

Betting tips

