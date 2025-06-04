Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Ryan Pepiot is the top streaming option on a slate devoid of many options. There are only 12 games, with half of the scheduled starters rostered in at least half of ESPN leagues. Pepiot and the Tampa Bay Rays wrap up a three-game set with the Texas Rangers at George Steinbrenner Field. While he's been better on the road, Pepiot has posted a reasonable 3.64 ERA and 1.26 WHIP at home. The Rangers sport the third lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.

Mitch Keller has been sitting at just under 50% ESPN rostership for the past month, over which he's recorded five straight quality starts with a 2.90 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Houston Astros with the eighth lowest wOBA facing righties lining Keller up for another solid outing.

Matthew Liberatore's ESPN rostership has been jostling around 50% for the past three weeks. Even with a hiccup last time, Liberatore registered a 2.42 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over his past nine outings, covering 52 frames. Currently, he's on slightly more than half of the rosters in ESPN leagues, but with scant other choices, we'll bend the 50% cutoff with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Kansas City Royals. The southpaw should rebound, squaring off with a lineup sporting the second poorest wOBA facing left-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

Heading into his last start, Brandon Pfaadt sported a 3.90 ERA and 1.22 WHIP but his underlying metrics warned of impending troubles with only 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings and 12 homers allowed. Sure enough, in that outing, Pfaadt yielded eight runs without registering an out. Curiously, his ESPN rostership has remained around 78% over the past week, suggesting team managers are reluctant to cut the Arizona Diamondbacks righty. That's defensible but using Pfaadt on Thursday for a road tilt with the Atlanta Braves is a risk worth avoiding.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

It's beginning to get hot and humid in the Mid-Atlantic region, helping Nationals Stadium play a bit smaller in the summer. The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs face each other in the finale of their mid-week series, with the visitors giving the ball to Colin Rea. His ERA is a seemingly solid 3.96, but a 1.38 WHIP indicates he allows a lot of traffic. In fact, Rea has yielded 56 hits (eight homers) in 52 1/3 innings. Keibert Ruiz, Luis Garcia Jr., Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell can fortify a fantasy lineup on 12-game docket.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.