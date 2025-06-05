Open Extended Reactions

Each week in MLB is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

Minnesota Twins OF Byron Buxton remains a unique talent, a preeminent center fielder with power and speed, even in his age-31 season. Of course, many of the positives are overshadowed by his lack of durability. Buxton, who debuted in 2015, last qualified for a full-season batting title in 2017, the lone time he reached 400 plate appearances. Buxton came closer last year, batting 388 times over 102 games, and he hit a solid, if not surprising .279 in those games with 18 home runs. Still, fantasy managers couldn't really trust him, as 214 fellows had more plate appearances.

Don't be surprised... if Buxton bats more than 500 times and finally delivers his first 20-HR, 20-SB campaign

Start a free fantasy baseball league The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Start or reactivate a league >>

OK, so this may seem overly positive, but not only is Buxton is having a solid season, already having reached double digits in both home runs and stolen bases and hitting well above his career mark of .246, he has participated in 46 of the team's 61 games. That's a solid 75%. That works! The team's leadoff hitter (most of the time), Buxton remains an attraction. He hits baseballs hard and far, runs fast, and is a joy to watch in the outfield. Whether the Twins and fantasy managers can count on him moving forward is another matter.

Let's remain positive. Buxton is aware how he is viewed, and he has modified his routine to stay healthy and on the field. We've heard it all before, but it seems to be working. Sure, Buxton recently missed 11 games while in the league's concussion protocol after a scary outfield collision with SS Carlos Correa. Fantasy managers may have gotten flashbacks to his annual, myriad IL stints, but that incident was a fluke. Other than that, Buxton has missed just four games. Buxton returned from the recent concussion and rapped multiple hits in his first four games, knocking in 10 runs, scoring four times and stealing two bases. This guy is good!

Trading for Buxton with the hope that he continues at his current pace of 122 games, 520 PA, 27 HR, 98 RBI and 27 SB is risky, of course, and perhaps it depends on the return. While I often invest/draft conservatively, avoiding high-risk/high-reward options in lieu of safer, durable players, Buxton's skill set and metrics are exciting, featuring high Barrel and hard-hit rates. He has been a power presence for years, hitting 28 home runs in 2022 in only 92 games. He had previously last stolen double-digit bases in 2019, but he is more aggressive these days. Everything looks good. Just avoid colliding with the shortstop this weekend and stay positive.

Don't be surprised... if Texas Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom throws 150 innings

Jacob deGrom has been putting in the effort to stay healthy in 2025. John Bunch/Icon Sportswire

Optimism abounds in this column! There are similarities between deGrom and Buxton, and perhaps we should throw Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout into the mix, too (well, perhaps that one is premature). Give deGrom credit for having made 12 starts so far and, by the end of June, he should have 16 starts -- his most since the 2019 season. Fantasy managers certainly welcome the altered narrative, as deGrom is among the top-20 starters in both points and roto formats, boasting a 2.34 ERA, an 0.98 WHIP and five wins entering Saturday's outing in Washington.

As with Buxton, deGrom wants to be on the field and has made noteworthy adjustments to his on- and off-field work to achieve this. Can it continue? It feels like new territory for both gentlemen. We can't ignore that deGrom continues to dial back his fastball, though 97.1 mph remains among the leaders for starters. Many believe this is planned and, while it has mildly affected his effectiveness (see his career-low K rate and more walks), it's a fair trade-off if the Rangers and fantasy managers get volume. Just note that deGrom's 2.34 ERA comes with a 3.63 FIP. We would still take a 3.63 ERA if deGrom can make 25 starts. So far, so good.

Don't be surprised... if several Colorado Rockies hitters (including OF Brenton Doyle) turn their seasons around soon

Things have definitely not gone as planned for Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies in 2025. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Rockies will not be the worst team in MLB history. A series sweep in Miami proves little, other than that the Marlins are terrible, too. But, also, the Rockies were better than this. Last season's Chicago White Sox were historically bad. These Rockies, despite having to face their mighty NL West brethren quite a bit during the final four months, will avoid losing 120 games. This awful start happened because several of their hitters -- each of whom figured to be reliable this season and valuable for fantasy purposes -- have just been so... unlucky.

Start with Doyle, he of the 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases last season. This was a legitimate breakout. Doyle, a right-handed hitter, did his best work versus right-handed pitching. While he struggled away from the altitude of Coors Field, he still hit 11 road home runs. This season, he has but one road home run and a .412 OPS. That can't continue! Doyle's .198 BABIP against right-handers is fifth-lowest among qualifiers. Expect the others (Joc Pederson, JJ Bleday, Shea Langeliers, Michael Conforto) to improve as well. Nobody finished with a sub-.200 BABIP against right-handed pitching last season. Anthony Santander, at .224, performed the worst.

Secondly, Doyle and his teammates can't remain this putrid in road games. The Rockies can't continue hitting .195/.254/.312 away from Coors. No team in the live ball era has hit this poorly. Doyle had a .636 road OPS last season. That isn't good, but combined with his proficiency in Denver, we'll take it.

SS Ezequiel Tovar, currently plodding along with a .707 OPS after his 26-HR breakout last year, isn't this ordinary. Last season, Tovar hit half his home runs on the road and had a similar OPS away from Denver. He won't hit .163 on the road for much longer. Consistent 3B Ryan McMahon, hitter of 20 home runs in each of the last five full seasons, will do so again. McMahon currently has a .478 road OPS. Last year it was .723, higher than his home OPS. He is proven. Buying low on these players is the move.

One Rockies hitter is among the top 100 for points formats, and he's thriving on the road. It can be done! C/OF Hunter Goodman has hit eight of his 10 home runs on the road, posting a .936 OPS (21st in MLB). At home, he has a .682 OPS. Some say regression is coming for his road work, but progression awaits at home! OF Jordan Beck has hit five of his eight home runs on the road, too.

Look, it's easy to pick on the Rockies, but statistical trends are cyclical. With this team, things will improve.