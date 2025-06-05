Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Historically, Dean Kremer sports a near league average strikeout rate. It's down a couple of ticks this season but it's climbing with 29 punchouts over his previous 29 1/3 innings. This adds to Kremer's sneaky points league allure as he pitched into the sixth inning in 10 of his 12 starts, including the last 10. The Baltimore Orioles open a road series in Sacramento against the Athletics, so it won't be a cakewalk, but Kremer is the top-ranked streamer on a Friday ledger devoid of the typically more appealing options.

It's risky to use a pitcher coming off a complete game since they'll often have their innings tempered the next time. However, the Tampa Bay Rays are giving Zack Littell five days of rest to recover from his 117-pitch effort to end May. Still, he's eclipsed the century mark in two of his last three outings so don't be surprised if Friday's home date with the Miami Marlins is "five and fly". Littell should still post a solid outing facing a below average offense.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Nick Lodolo's 2.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 29 punchouts on his last 28 1/3 frames edged his rostership to over 50% in ESPN leagues. However, he opens June with a tough home matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The visitors tote an above average lineup facing lefties and fan at the lowest clip with a southpaw on the hill. Those in leagues with a games started limit may want to look elsewhere.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Hitters to avoid on Friday

A common comedic tool is the running gag. This note involves running but is not a gag. Teams have attempted 18 steals against the Kansas City Royals all season, with only half succeeding. Unless things change, for the first game of every Royals' series, the advice will be to gag the opponents whose main asset is steals. With the Chicago White Sox hosting the Royals this weekend, Luis Robert Jr. and his 21 pilfers are best left on the fantasy bench.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.