Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Michael Wacha is a great example of a pitcher better suited for points formats as compared to category scoring. He doesn't rack up strikeout points, but solid command and control allow him to pitch deeper into his starts, accruing points for innings pitched. Five of Wacha's previous seven efforts have lasted at least six frames, each registering as a quality start. With the Kansas City Royals visiting the Chicago White Sox, Wacha lines up for another solid outing, facing the league's worst offense with a righty on the hill.

A forearm strain kept Ryan Weathers out of action until mid-May. He has made four starts, slowly building up his pitch count. He recorded a 1.15 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over his first three outings for the Miami Marlins, fanning 15 in 15 2/3 innings. The lefty wasn't as sharp last time out, yielding four earned runs to the San Francisco Giants in six frames, but he did fan seven. Next up is a road date with the Tampa Bay Rays in George Steinbrenner Field. As expected, the venue has aided offenses, but as a lefty, Weather neutralizes lefty swingers Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Jonathan Aranda, three of the Rays' top batters.

After two starts, Chris Paddack had a14.73 ERA with a 2.49 WHIP. He punched out only three in 7 1/3 innings while walking six and yielding three long balls. In the subsequent 10 outings, Paddack posted a 2.17 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, albeit with just 46 strikeouts in 58 stanzas. However, 14 walks and just five homers allowed have compensated for the lack of dominance. While there is risk using Paddack when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays, his recent run merits streaming consideration, especially in points leagues, since he's facing the offense with the fourth-lowest road wOBA versus right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

Clay Holmes threw a season-high seven frames against the Colorado Rockies in his last outing, but that came at home. The New York Mets visit Coors Field this week with Holmes taking the hill Saturday. He only gave up a pair of hits in the first meeting, but two left the yard and he only fanned three. The Rockies aren't nearly as daunting at home as usual, but they've shaken up their lineup and recently fortified the middle infield with Ezequiel Tovar and Thairo Estrada activated from the IL. Teams in tight battles in head-to-head leagues should not burn a valuable start in this risky matchup.

