Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Clayton Kershaw managed only 4 2/3 innings in his last start, but he threw 92 pitches which is a positive sign. That said, the three walks driving up his pitch count aren't ideal, but the veteran deserves the benefit of the doubt. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers lefty takes on the St. Louis Cardinals on the road. Kershaw faces a lineup producing at a league average clip facing left-handers, though he does have the platoon edge on some key Cardinals hitters.

Michael Lorenzen struggled in his last two efforts, yielding 13 earned runs in just 7 2/3 innings. Prior to that, Lorenzen pitched into the sixth in seven of 10 starts, three times completing at least six stanzas. With the Kansas City Royals visiting the Chicago White Sox, Lorenzen has a chance to get back on track, facing the lineup with the second lowest wOBA in the league versus righties.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

George Kirby pitched better in his last outing, throwing 95 pitches through five frames before being hit in the jaw by a comebacker. He threw the batter out for the last out in the fifth but didn't return. Kirby yielded two runs to the Baltimore Orioles but fanned only three. When pitching well, he's more of a command-and-control guy, so issuing four free passes and three homers in 13 2/3 innings since returning from shoulder inflammation is just as concerning as the lack of punchouts. On paper, the Seattle Mariners road date with the Los Angeles Angels is a great spot for Kirby to get on track, but there is risk, especially since he wasn't cleared to pitch until Saturday. The Angels offer strikeout potential, so Kirby is in play for teams needing to catch up in head-to-head play, but otherwise the safe approach is avoiding him.

Tyler Mahle has been a frequent visitor to this section, and he's struggled in two of his last three outings. However, the Texas Rangers right-hander is still rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues, so the warning remains. Mahle is still due more regression and is a risk on Sunday when the Texas Rangers visit the Washington Nationals. For the past month, the Nationals sport the ninth best wOBA and third lowest strikeout rate in MLB facing righties.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

After excelling in his first start after beginning the season in the Athletics bullpen, Jacob Lopez yielded 12 total runs in six combined innings in his last two starts. The Orioles have been disappointing on the mound and at the plate, but their right-handed batters are in a great spot against a vulnerable southpaw. Ramon Laureano, Coby Mayo and Ramon Urias are the chief targets.

Betting tips

