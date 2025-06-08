Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

It appears the Cleveland Guardians' pitching laboratory has struck again with Luis Ortiz being their latest successful transformation. To be fair, Ortiz showed positive signs with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, and he's still a work in progress as demonstrated by a 1.40 WHIP this season, fueled by a high 11.8% walk rate. However, over his past five efforts, Ortiz posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 31 punchouts in 27 2/3 innings, albeit with 14 free passes. He begins the week with a home matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. The fellow Buckeye Stats denizens sport an offense with a below-average walk rate facing righties, along with an above-average strikeout rate.

Dustin May appears poised to go on a roll. He's administering too many homers, but the rest of his game is falling into place, helping stabilize the Los Angeles Dodgers' injury-riddled rotation. Over his previous five outings, the righty sports a 3.77 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, with the encouraging sign being 35 strikeouts with only eight free passes in those 28 2/3 frames. Monday presents a challenge with a road date against the San Diego Padres, but the hosts' home run rate is the eighth lowest in MLB against right-handers.

In more of a gut call than by the numbers, Mike Burrows is a deep league option with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Miami Marlins. Burrows' minor league track record isn't especially impressive, and he struggled in his first two starts after being called up in late May. However, he tossed a gem last time against the Houston Astros, fanning six with no walks in 5 1/3 innings. The Marlins sport the eighth-worst wOBA with a right on the hill.

His rostership is dropping, but Yusei Kikuchi remains rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues. Over his past four starts, the Los Angeles Angels lefty has a palatable 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 frames, but he's walked an unacceptable 18 in that stretch. On Monday, the Athletics visit Anaheim, bringing the 12th-most patient offense facing lefties, along with the eighth highest home run rate against southpaws. Those still holding out hope that Kikuchi will recapture what made him successful in Houston last season should cut bait.

In need of a replacement for Hunter Greene, the Reds re-signed Wade Miley, after he opted out of his minor league contract. The veteran lefty posted a bloated 5.93 ERA and 1.74 WHIP for Triple-A Louisville. He'll face the Guardians in Progressive Field. Right-handers David Fry and Johnathan Rodriguez along with the switch-hitting Carlos Santana and Angel Martinez are set up for a big evening.

