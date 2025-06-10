Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Five of David Peterson 's last six outings have been quality starts. His ERA was 2.58 with a 1.17 WHIP over that span, and he fanned a respectable 35 over those 38 1/3 innings. The southpaw lines up for another strong effort when the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals. The visitors tote the 10th-lowest wOBA and an above-average strikeout rate with a left-hander on the hill.

Chicago Cubs RHP Ben Brown has 16 strikeouts to only two walks in 13 innings over his last two starts. Not so coincidentally, he has mixed in more changeups in these two outings, throwing it a season-high 9.8% of the time in his previous effort. Having a third pitch to keep batters from sitting on his four-seam fastball or curve can be the key to cementing Brown's status as a quality starter and assuage chatter about transitioning to the bullpen. Wednesday will be a nice test for Brown when the Cubs visit the Philadelphia Phillies. The hosts don't strike out much, but their offense checks in as an average unit facing right-handers. With Bryce Harper out, Brown is an appealing streamer.

Its been just three games, but if Clarke Schmidt can maintain his recent control gains, the New York Yankees' one-two punch of Carlos Rodon and Max Fried can become a "Big Three." Over his last 16 1/3 frames, Schmidt has administered only four free passes while punching out 20. His strikeouts might be tempered with a road date against the Kansas City Royals, but Schmidt should be able to go deep into a game in which he'll face the 25th-ranked offense against righties.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Pitchers can snap out of slumps as quickly as hitters, but with Jesus Luzardo facing the Cubs, the safe play is to avoid the Phillies southpaw against the league's top-scoring offense. Yielding 20 runs on 21 hits over his last two starts, covering just 5 2/3 combined innings, earns Luzardo a seat on the fantasy bench until he rights the ship.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

The Athletics' Nick Kurtz was heating up before a strained left hip flexor sent him to the 10-day IL for 14 games. In the five contests before getting hurt, Kurtz hit .412/.522/1.118. He was hitless in his return, but the left-handed slugger is in a great spot to get back on track Wednesday against Los Angeles Angels righty Kyle Hendricks.

