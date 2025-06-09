Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Pitchers to stream on Tuesday
Griffin Canning heads a lush group of streamers. He'll take the hill in Citi Field when the New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals. The righty ended May with a couple of subpar outings but began June with a stellar road effort against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing six scoreless frames while fanning seven. The Nationals sport a below average offense and will incur a steep park downgrade.
Not long ago, streaming a pitcher on the road against the Houston Astros wasn't a consideration, let alone a rookie Rule 5 pick. However, the Astros check in with the seventh lowest wOBA versus right-handers and Shane Smith is having a solid season after being drafted first overall by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule 5 draft. Smith's 2.45 ERA is benefiting from a .253 BABIP and 6.8% HR/FB, but his 4.05 xFIP and 4.03 SIERA show he's a league average pitcher while punching out 60 in 62 1/3 innings works for fantasy purposes.
Mitch Keller tossed at least six frames for the sixth straight start last time, though he was touched for six runs by the Astros. Even so, he posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in that span. Keller is in a great spot to rebound with the Pittsburgh Pirates entertaining the Miami Marlins. The visitors tote the fourth lowest wOBA facing righties into the Steel City.
Lance McCullers Jr. has recorded two consecutive quality starts, garnering 19 strikeouts in those 12 innings while issuing just one free pass. Next up for the Astros right-hander is a home date with the White Sox and the league's least productive offense with a righty on the hill, making McCullers one of the top waiver wire pickups of the week.
Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. In this case, "you" is Brandon Pfaadt. Starting Pfaadt after he yielded eight runs to the Nationals without recording an out may not have been the wisest decision, but it was defensible. However, trusting him after five earned runs in just three frames is a mistake. Going back five outings, Pfaadt's ERA was 11.09 with a 1.71 WHIP in that span. He should not be active when the Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the Seattle Mariners to the desert.
Hitters to stream on Tuesday
Heliot Ramos and Wilmer Flores are rostered in just over half of ESPN leagues, but with the San Francisco Giants opening a set in Coors Field against lefty Carson Palmquist, the righty duo no-brainer starts if available. Jerar Encarnacion is also a strong option.
Hitters to avoid on Tuesday
This is your "first game of the series" reminder that the Kansas City Royals put the kibosh on the running game. Teams have tried just 20 steals against them all season, with only 10 successes. The New York Yankees open a three-game set in Kauffman Stadium, so temper expectations for Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger over the next three games.
Betting tips
Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.
Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.
