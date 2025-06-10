Fantasy baseball: What to expect from Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski

Open Extended Reactions

Top prospects being promoted for their MLB debuts are apparently are all the rage of late. However, fantasy managers should be more careful when it comes to starting pitchers. The Milwaukee Brewers are finally giving hard-throwing RHP Jacob Misiorowski his chance this week, as he has reportedly been summoned from the minors in advance of a Thursday start at home versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

This is certainly notable for fantasy purposes, but Misiorowski, despite a 2.13 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 63 1/3 innings at Triple-A Nashville, still struggles with his control. That may not change in the majors.

Misiorowski, 23, casts an imposing figure at 6-foot-7 and he is blessed with both a fastball he regularly throws at 100 mph and a wicked slider, but there are reasons why scouts believed -- and still do -- that his future is in the bullpen as a potential top-tier closer. Misiorowski walked 60 hitters in 97 1/3 innings across two minor league levels last season (3.33 ERA), amassing 127 strikeouts. This fellow is tough to hit, but command of his pitches remains a problem.

Even this season, as Misiorowski's control has improved, his 12.3% walk rate remains high. For perspective, Cleveland Guardians RHP Gavin Williams is the lone qualified, big-league starter with a walk rate that high. Misiorowski even issued nine walks over his past two Triple-A outings, covering seven innings. He also whiffed nine. His 31.6% strikeout rate impresses. Only four current MLB starters have a K rate that high (MacKenzie Gore, Tarik Skubal, Zack Wheeler, Chris Sale).

On skills alone, Misiorowski warrants a look by Milwaukee, but fantasy managers may want to practice some caution, at least initially. Misiorowski is among the top pitching prospects likely to debut this season that fantasy managers really wanted to see. The list includes/features Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Bubba Chandler, Philadelphia Phillies RHP Andrew Painter and Cincinnati Reds RHP Chase Burns. Whether fantasy managers can trust any of them once they get the call, especially Misiorowski, is another matter.