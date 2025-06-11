Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Jameson Taillon 's rostership is at exactly 50%, but even if it was a few ticks above that cutoff, he'd be included since pickings are slim on an abbreviated eight-game slate. The Chicago Cubs continue their week facing the Keystone State with the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting Wrigley for the opener of a four-game series. Taillon won't pile up a bunch of strikeouts, but he's tossed at least six innings in seven of his last eight outings, including the prior five. Expect another solid effort with a home start against the second least productive offense in MLB.

The Milwaukee Brewers will reportedly call up top prospect Jacob Misiorowski to make his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. Starting a rookie, especially in American Family Field, is a risk, but Misiorowski is one of the top arms in the minors and he has double-digit strikeout potential every time he takes the hill. Control, on the other hand, is an issue. With Triple-A Nashville, the 23-year-old righty fanned 80 with 31 free passes in 63 1/3 innings. Misiorowski's fastball can register triple-digits, and he throws a plus slider. The Cardinals are not an easy matchup as they sport an above-average offense and don't fan much.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

Seth Lugo's 3.46 ERA and 1.17 WHIP are in line with his previous four seasons, but there are indications that he could be in store for some struggles over the next three-plus months. Excluding the truncated 2020 season, this is the first year Lugo's ERA estimators are north of 4.00, and his strikeout rate is falling for the sixth consecutive season. It's wise to avoid Lugo when the Kansas City Royals host the potent New York Yankees in Kauffman Stadium.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

When he's on, Dean Kremer can navigate any lineup. However, his lack of strikeouts leaves the Baltimore Orioles righty vulnerable to subpar efforts. To wit, Kremer has yielded two or fewer runs six times while surrendering at least four tallies in his other seven outings. The left-handed Detroit Tigers enjoy the platoon edge, and several are available in more than half of ESPN leagues, including Parker Meadows, Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith.

Betting tips

