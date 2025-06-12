Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Gavin Williams has posted a quality start in three of his last four outings. The time he fell short, Williams walked six, serving as a reminder that he remains vulnerable to control issues, though he walked only two in each of the other efforts. The Cleveland Guardians open a weekend set in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Mariners. Predictably, the hosts sport a below average offense at home, including a below average walk rate. Williams makes the streaming cut working in one of the best pitching venues in the league.

Like most rookie pitchers, Cade Horton 's first few starts have been uneven. He's coming off one of the lesser efforts, giving up four runs in five frames to the Detroit Tigers on the road. The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, giving Horton the ideal spot to rebound. PNC Park aids pitchers, and the Pirates average the second fewest runs per game in the league, while fanning at an above average clip.

Prior to his last outing, Edward Cabrera recorded a 2.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over the previous five starts, punching out 28 in 27 innings. Despite his solid efforts, he was lifted after 5 2/3 innings three times and didn't come out for the sixth inning in the other two contests. Last time out, Cabrera was taken out after four frames, despite yielding just one earned run (along with two unearned runs). He only threw 63 pitches, but he labored through the fourth inning. From a developmental sense, it would be good for Cabrera to learn to work out of jams, after all, it's not going to cost the club a playoff berth. From a fantasy perceptive, it protects Cabrera from disaster starts, increasing his appeal. The Marlins open a road set against the Washington Nationals. The hosts don't strike out much, but their wOBA is well below average, setting up Cabrera for another effective outing.

The New York Yankees stole three bases in three tries during the first two games of their series with the Kansas City Royals. However, they were playing with the lead and could afford to be more aggressive. Heading into Thursday's action, opposing teams were still just 13-for-23 attempting steals against the Royals. The Athletics visit Kauffman Stadium over the weekend. The venue squashed power, so if Lawrence Butler and Denzel Clarke are going to be productive, they'll need to run. The prudent play is looking elsewhere this weekend.

