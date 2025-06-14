Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Dustin May appeared to be getting back on track after posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 17 innings in the three outings leading up to his last start. However, the hot stretch ended after yielding five earned runs in five frames against the San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game weekend set. The visitors sport a below average wOBA and above average strikeout rate with a righty on the hill, giving May a good chance to rebound.

Noah Cameron experienced the first poor outing of his short career earlier in the week against the New York Yankees, but the Yankees are one of the most potent offenses in the league. Cameron is in a great spot to get back on track at home when the Kansas City Royals face the Athletics. He'll take on an impatient lineup with an above average strikeout rate.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Mitch Keller is tied for third in baseball with 10 quality starts, yet his record is just 1-9. He'll be hard-pressed to collect his second win on Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates wrapping up a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field. Usually starting Keller to garner some strikeouts while not harming ratios is a viable approach. However, the Cubs lead the league in scoring, so it's best to avoid Keller on the final day of this fantasy scoring period

The Boston Red Sox are one of the top offenses facing left-handers. However, with Max Fried taking the hill for the New York Yankees in the finale of a three-game series in Fenway Park, the safe approach is pivoting from Red Sox batters.

Betting tips

