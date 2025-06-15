Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Clarke Schmidt is set up for a big strikeout game when the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels in the Bronx. The righty has punched out 27 batters over his past 22 1/3 innings and now matches up with the offense sporting the highest strikeout rate with a right-hander on the hill.

After a pair of impressive outings to open his major league career, Mick Abel struggled in his last outing, yielding three solo homers to the Chicago Cubs in four frames. He's in a great spot to rebound with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Miami Marlins. Hurt by the power-suppressing nature of loanDepot Park, the Marlins' home run rate is the 11th lowest in the league.

Ryan Pepiot's 3-6 record does not reflect how well he has pitched. Granted, his 3.31 ERA is tabbed at least half a run too low by its estimators, but he's yielded three or fewer runs in 13 of his 14 starts. The Tampa Bay Rays open a home set against the Baltimore Orioles, putting Pepiot in a good spot facing the ninth lowest road wOBA against right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Sandy Alcantara's past two starts are encouraging, but they were with the Marlins facing the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. If he pitches well on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Alcantara regains fantasy appeal, but it's too risky tonight, especially so early in the fantasy week.

Hitters to stream on Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers should be getting pitching reinforcements soon, beginning this week with Emmet Sheehan earmarked for his 2025 debut. However, they're still forced to send Matt Sauer to the hill. His 3.05 ERA after seven appearances seemed impressive, but the underlying metrics warned of impending regression. Sure enough, Sauer yielded nine earned runs to the San Diego Padres in 4 2/3 innings of bulk relief work. The Padres get another crack at Sauer on Monday, albeit this time in Chavez Ravine. Even so, Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth are solid additions to a fantasy lineup on an abbreviated Monday ledger.

Betting tips

