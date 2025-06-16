Open Extended Reactions

If you're just getting back home from your Father's Day activities, you had better sit down, because Sunday evening's Boston Red Sox-San Francisco Giants trade is a doozy.

Rafael Devers, second among third basemen and seventh among hitters in fantasy points this season, is headed to the Giants, traded minutes before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston's return includes pitchers Kyle Harrison, who was the Giants' scheduled starting pitcher Sunday night (subsequently scratched), pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

Expect Devers to continue to serve in a designated hitter-only capacity with his new team, considering his season-long stance, which is primarily an issue for his position eligibility for 2026. He might factor as the Giants' future first baseman if given a full offseason to prepare for the shift to a new position -- or it could happen sooner if he has a change of heart in his new environment.

As for the impact on Devers' numbers, the move from Fenway Park to Oracle Park represents one of the steepest downgrades in terms of park factors, specifically run production and extra-base hits. With its close-proximity Green Monster in left field, Fenway Park is a much better environment for doubles and runs scored, Statcast reflecting that it's 22% and 10% better than league average in those categories, respectively, compared with 8% worse and only 2% above par for Oracle Park.

Devers is a prime-age 28, with a contract averaging a relatively reasonable $31.8 million over the next eight seasons, and he's leaving a Red Sox team where his defensive positioning -- he has played all but six of his career defensive innings at third base -- was a manner of much debate, to go to a team that has one of baseball's best defensive third basemen in Matt Chapman (once he's healthy following a hand injury). Devers' unwillingness to play first base probably played a big part in his ultimately being traded, and it's worth pointing out that one of the positions where the Giants are weakest is, well, also first base.

play 2:02 Perez: Devers gives Giants a 'really good offense' Eduardo Perez, David Cone and Karl Ravech react to the Giants acquiring star 3B Rafael Devers from the Red Sox.

Devers' raw power is immense, as he has greater than 95th percentile barrel and hard-hit rates this season. He has been in that tier or better in the latter in each of the past three seasons as well. He's at a 33-homer (and 34 per 162 games) pace since the beginning of 2021, so the slugger should continue to homer at a similar rate regardless of his surroundings. He should easily snap the Giants' drought of 30-homer hitters, which dates back to Barry Bonds in 2004. Devers' fantasy value might slip slightly, mostly due to the park's impact on his runs scored and RBIs, but he'll remain a top-four fantasy third baseman.

If you play in an NL-only league, Devers is an open-the-wallet free agent target. He's worth a maximum bid, considering he brings a similar ability to stars you might invest in come the July trade deadline, except in this case you'll get an extra month and a half's production.

Harrison is an intriguing pickup for the Red Sox, though in a disappointing development, he was immediately optioned to Triple-A Worcester. A top-25 overall prospect as recently as two years ago, Harrison's spike in average fastball velocity this season (95.1 mph, up from 92.5) could be a signal of better things ahead. Once recalled to Fenway Park, his fantasy prospects would take a hit, as that's a venue that isn't forgiving to fly ball-oriented lefties, but he'd be a matchups option nevertheless.

Expect Hicks to serve in setup relief for his new team, though he'd at best be fourth in the Red Sox's pecking order for saves.