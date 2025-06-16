Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Over his first 11 appearances, Ben Brown used his changeup just 2.9% of the time. Over his last three, that number is up to 8.2%. The increase might not seem like much, but it's his third pitch and helps keep opposing batters from sitting on his four-seam fastball or curve. Brown's strikeouts ticked up while his walks edged down in his last three efforts, though the Philadelphia Phillies scored six times in 5 2/3 innings, so the righty still has work to do. On Tuesday, Brown and the Chicago Cubs host a Milwaukee Brewers team that, while sporting the sixth-lowest wOBA facing right-handers, are productive against changeups, so this will be a good test for the Cubs righty.

Most Rule 5 pitchers spend the season in mop-up duty; Shane Smith is making his case for AL Rookie of the Year. The Chicago White Sox welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to American Family Field for an interleague set beginning Tuesday. Smith has yet to yield more than three earned runs in an outing this season and has given up just one earned run total over his last two starts, spanning 11 1/3 combined innings.

Michael Soroka has been uneven this season, though his 3.75 xFIP and 3.55 SIERA suggest that his 5.14 ERA is over a run too high. He's pacing towards a career-best K-BB%, but a 67.8% left-on-base mark is sabotaging his ERA. Soroka is in a great spot to lower ratios with a home date against a Colorado Rockies squad with the league's third-lowest wOBA and second-worst strikeout rate versus righties.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Last week, Brandon Pfaadt rebounded from a pair of disastrous outings, yielding two runs in five frames to the Seattle Mariners. However, both scores came courtesy of solo homers and Pfaadt fanned only four. The effort was encouraging but not sufficient to trust the right-hander on the road at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays' wOBA facing righties is below average, but they sport the lowest strikeout rate in the league, stripping Pfaadt of any fantasy appeal.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Hitters to avoid on Tuesday

The Kansas City Royals lead the league in the fewest stolen bases surrendered, but they've been overtaken by the New York Mets in percentage of runners caught stealing. The Mets on Tuesday open an important NL East series with the Atlanta Braves. Michael Harris II leads the Braves with 10 steals, followed by Ozzie Albies with six. Their allure is lessened matching up with a team throwing out a league-best 41.2% of runners attempting to steal.

Betting tips

