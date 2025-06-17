Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Taj Bradley is in a good spot to rebound with Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Baltimore Orioles. After stringing three quality starts, Bradley mustered only four frames in each of his last two outings. The Orioles offense has been better this month, but they're still a below average unit facing righties, with an above average strikeout rate.

Mitchell Parker has been a disappointment for the Washington Nationals, but with a home tilt against the Colorado Rockies, he should be able to get back on track. The Rockies carry the lowest road wOBA on the road facing lefties.

Entering his last start, it appeared that Nick Lodolo turned the corner with three quality starts in four outings, featuring a 2.74 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 22 punchouts in 23 innings over that span. However, he struggled facing the Cleveland Guardians in his last effort. Next up is another AL Central club with the Minnesota Twins visiting the Great American Ballpark. Lodolo takes on a lineup with the fourth highest strikeout rate facing lefties, fueling a below average wOBA.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Jacob Misiorowski was impressive in his debut, throwing five frames without allowing a hit or a run and fanning five, though he did walk four batters. The Milwaukee Brewers rookie started the sixth inning, but after appearing to slip while facing the leadoff hitter, he was lifted with what was later deemed cramps. As exciting as he is, Misiorowski is a risk for his second start, a road matchup with the Chicago Cubs. Not only is he facing the league's top-scoring offense, but there is also a slight concern over leaving his inaugural start with an injury.

