Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Hayden Birdsong takes the hill for the San Francisco Giants when Rafael Devers faces his former team. The Boston Red Sox are on a roll, winning seven of their past eight, but it's due to pitching as they're averaging just 2.5 runs per game in that span. Birdsong is coming off a quality start in Coors Field, limiting the Colorado Rockies to three runs in six frames, fanning six with just two walks.

Cade Horton has settled in nicely, posting a 2.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over his past five starts for the Chicago Cubs. He'll take the hill for Friday's matinee with the Seattle Mariners who carry a league average offense facing right-handers into Wrigley Field.

It's strange to group future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw with the streamers, but unless he channels his old self and goes on a patented run, his rostership will remain below 50% in ESPN leagues. He's in a great spot to build momentum at home against the Washington Nationals, who had an 11-game losing streak entering Thursday's action.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Using opposing pitchers in Coors Field isn't taboo this season, but the way Zac Gallen has performed lately, the Arizona Diamondbacks' starter is too risky. It's not just that Gallen is sporting a 10.7% walk rate, his highest since his rookie season, but the Rockies offense has come alive this month. The club averaged 3.1 runs per game through May, but they are tallying 4.5 runs per game in June.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Mike Burrows is coming off the best game of his young career, yielding just one run in 5 1/3 innings to the Cubs, punching out eight with no walks. Even so, the 25-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates righty isn't established and recorded a 5.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in the four outings before stifling the Cubs. Burrows takes on the Texas Rangers on Friday.

If you're shut out of getting a piece of the Rockies-Diamondbacks game in Denver, Miami is an intriguing alternative. The highest rostered player is C Agustin Ramirez, and he's available in almost 80% of ESPN leagues. Jesus Sanchez and Kyle Stowers also enjoy the platoon edge, and bat in prominent spots of the Marlins lineup, as the Marlins host the Atlanta Braves.

Betting tips

