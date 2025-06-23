Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Charlie Morton has been solid in four of his past five starts, sporting a 2.42 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 26 frames. That includes a hiccup when the Baltimore Orioles were in Sacramento and the Athletics tallied four runs against Morton in just 2⅓ innings. The Texas Rangers visit Camden Yards on Monday and carry the sixth-lowest road wOBA facing right-handers fueled by an above-average strikeout rate.

Justin Verlander is expected to come off the paternity list in advance of the San Francisco Giants' home date with the Miami Marlins. It will be Verlander's second outing after missing a month with a pectoral strain. He lasted only 4⅔ innings against the Cleveland Guardians, but Verlander collected six strikeouts with just one walk before exiting. The Marlins offense has been more productive than that of the Guardians, but on a slate devoid of other appealing options, Verlander is in play, as he's protected by one of the best pitching venues in MLB.

For his past several starts, Taj Bradley has been discussed as a streaming option. His ESPN rostership is below 50%, so he still qualifies as a streamer, but he needs to regain form before being trusted. His ERA over his past three outings is 12.54, and that's with being charged with no earned runs against the Mets, though he did yield five unearned scores in four frames. Bradley logged only nine strikeouts while walking seven in the stretch, spanning just 9⅓ innings. The safe play is avoiding Bradley when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Kansas City Royals.

It's time for the weekly check on opposing teams' success running on the Royals. There are only 16 successful steals against the Royals, and their 45% caught stealing rate continues to lead the league. In a matchup of strength versus strength, the Rays open a three-game set in Kauffman Stadium, toting a league-high 104 steals with them. Nineteen of the Rays' steals are courtesy of Chandler Simpson, who continues to hone his defense with Triple-A Norfolk. However, over one quarter of Tampa Bay's swipes have come from the legs of Jose Caballero (29). Hitting just .223 with two homers, Caballero needs to run to be a fantasy asset. It's best to avoid him for this three-game series.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

