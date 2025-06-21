Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Those needing to make a last day of the scoring period push in head-to-head leagues will be disappointed with Sunday's options. Over his last two outings, Houston Astros Ryan Gusto has fanned 15 batters in 11 innings. Next up is a Los Angeles Angels lineup with the league's highest strikeout rate facing right-handers. It's a bit under the radar, but Gusto is the top streaming option on the docket.

After a rough couple of months to open the season, Lucas Giolito has posted two straight quality starts for the Boston Red Sox, fanning 10 while walking just one last time against the Seattle Mariners. Given, there's a new wrinkle to the San Francisco Giants, but for the season the club's wOBA facing right-handers is below average. Giolito benefits from one of the biggest possible deltas between pitching and hitting venues with Oracle Park being considerably more pitching friendly than Fenway Park.

With three straight solid outings, Sandy Alcantara has pitched his way into streaming consideration. He recorded a 2.12 ERA and .88 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 17 innings in that span. Sunday will be a challenge facing the Atlanta Braves, but at least Alcantara will do so at home in cavernous LoanDepot Park. The Braves offense continues to underachieve with a league average wOBA.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Those being patient with Brandon Pfaadt have been rewarded with a pair of decent outings, but they're nowhere near enough to trust him when the Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up a weekend series in Coors Field.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

It's going to be fun chasing hitting in Sacramento on Sunday afternoons. Going forward, almost every Athletics home game will be an evening affair, except on Sundays. The afternoon heat will make Sutter Health Park play even smaller. In almost any other venue, Cleveland Guardians SP Slade Cecconi would have made the streaming cut, but it's too risky. However, using the right-handed contingent of the Guardians lineup could pay dividends facing Athletics southpaw JP Sears and his 9.29 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over his previous 31 frames. David Fry, Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas are the chief beneficiaries.

Betting tips

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.