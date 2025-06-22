Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

After posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over his first 14 appearances spanning 69 2/3 innings, Chad Patrick surrendered nine earned runs in his last two starts, covering 10 frames. The Milwaukee Brewers open the fantasy week at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, providing Patrick with the ideal platform to get back on track. The Pirates sport the second lowest wOBA facing righties, spurred by an above average strikeout rate.

The Chicago Cubs have been hoping that Ben Brown develops a third pitch and there are signs he's doing so. Since increasing slider usage to close to 10%, he's registered a 3.80 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 26 punchouts in 23 2/3 innings, and that includes a hiccup where Brown gave up six runs in 5 2/3 frames to the Philadelphia Phillies. Monday is going to be a good test for Brown when the Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals. Overall, the Cardinals offense is average versus right-handed pitching, but they're the best team handling changeups. Brown doesn't throw it enough to be overly concerned, but it will be interesting to monitor his pitch mix.

Stephen Kolek isn't a big strikeout guy, but he generally pitches into the sixth inning as he limits walks and keeps the ball in the yard. He's particularly alluring for home games in Petco Park, and the San Diego Padres open a home series with the Washington Nationals, one of the least productive teams with a righty on the hill.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Bailey Ober began June with a 3.48 ERA, though his 1.35 WHIP and pedestrian 50 strikeouts in 62 frames warned of impending struggles. Sure enough, Ober registered a 8.31 ERA 1.56 WHIP in three starts this month, fanning just 12 over those 17 1/3 stanzas. Ober went through a rough patch last season and pitched his way out of it, so there's precedent for taking a chance he rights the ship at home against the Seattle Mariners, but this season's underlying metrics aren't as optimistic as last season. Ober is worth stashing in deeper formats, but he needs to miss more bats and keep the ball in yard before sniffing an active lineup.

Hitters to stream on Monday

