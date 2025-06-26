Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Take away a blow up on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Warren sports a 3.89 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Of course, the poor outing can't be stricken from the record, but with the New York Yankees hosting the Athletics on Friday, an effort in line with the rest of Warren's season is more likely. He has quietly fanned 96 in 75 1/3 innings, though the 31 walks is a concern. However, Warren has only yielded six homers.

Half of Jose Soriano' s outings were quality starts, including his previous three. Over that span, the Los Angeles Angels righty rang up 28 batters in 20 2/3 innings. Keeping up that pace will be challenging facing a Washington Nationals lineup with the fifth-lowest strikeout rate versus right-handers, but overall, their offense is below average with a very low walk rate. Soriano lines up for another solid performance at Angels Stadium.

Landen Roupp has posted five quality starts over his last seven efforts. The two subpar games were on the road versus the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, a pair of potent offenses. On Friday, Roupp and the San Francisco Giants open an interleague series on the road against a Chicago White Sox team with the league's lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Jose Berrios has recorded three quality starts over his past four games, but he fanned only 16 with eight walks in those 25 frames. On Friday, Berrios will take the hill at Fenway Park when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox. The home team is in a rut, but the Red Sox bats can snap out of their funk in an instant, especially returning home after a road trip. Berrios is best avoided in this AL East tussle.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Since rejoining the Minnesota Twins after spending around six weeks with Triple-A St. Paul, David Festa has been unable to get in a groove. He registered a 10.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in four outings, striking out 17 with 10 walks and six homers allowed in 18 stanzas. Getting on track won't be easy with a Friday night road date facing the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter and Parker Meadows are in a great spot with the platoon edge on the struggling righty.

Betting tips

