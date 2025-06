Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 15 takes us through the Fourth of July weekend, meaning more day games than normal later in the week. Fortunately for managers in leagues with weekly lineups, Monday's slate remains evening-only, with eight games that night and the first scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

There are 11 days games scheduled between Wednesday and Friday, however. The Fourth of July features all 30 teams in action, with six day games, and the earliest set for a 11:05 a.m. ET first pitch. That's the scheduled time of the annual Washington Nationals Fourth of July home game. In ESPN standard and other daily lineup leagues, mind the earlier start times over the second half of the week.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets, who struggled during the second half of June, drawing both into tighter races in their respective divisions, square off for a three-game weekend series at Citi Field. The Yankees took two of three in these teams' previous meeting May 16-18 at Yankee Stadium.