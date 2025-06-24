Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Max Scherzer is slated to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation after missing over three months with a right thumb issue. He's still not fully healed, but he's to the point he can manage the problem without a significant workload concern. Scherzer started two games on rehab, tossing 4 1/3 innings in each, though he struck out eight while yielding just one hit and no runs in his last outing. Scherzer is on the road against a pesky, but not especially potent Cleveland Guardians lineup, sporting the fifth lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Normally, streaming against the Arizona Diamondbacks is risky considering they boast the second highest wOBA with a righty on the hill. However, they'll be without two, and perhaps four of their better hitters when Sean Burke and the Chicago White Sox hook up in Rate Field. The guests will be without Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno and may also be missing Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. Burke's 4.50 ERA and 1.42 WHIP may seem worrisome, but he's registered six quality starts, three coming in his last five efforts and fanned 28 in his 28 most recent innings.

Streaming recommendations are usually reserved for starters available in more than half of ESPN leagues, but considering the circumstances, Jacob Misiorowski and his 66% ESPN rostership deserves a mention. The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates with Paul Skenes taking the hill. Hopefully, this is the first of many matchups between the NL Central young aces. Well, calling Misiorowski an ace is a bit premature, but he's headed in that direction. The 23-year-old righty yielded just one total hit in his first two starts, covering 11 innings. Control is an issue as his five walks shows, but Misiorowski fanned 11 and has the potential to be more dominant. On Wednesday, Misiorowski faces the offense with the second lowest wOBA versus right-handers.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Yusei Kikuchi has righted the ship, at least in terms of strikeouts with 19 over his previous two starts spanning 12 2/3 innings. However, he surrendered two homers and five earned runs, so he's a risk at home against the Boston Red Sox and their platoon-heavy lineup. The visitors tote the second best wOBA versus lefties into Angels Stadium.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Max Muncy and his 46% fly ball rate is ideal for Coors Field. The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Dollander to the hill in the NL West matchup. On another team, Dollander would have more appeal, but so far the talented rookie has struggled at home, serving up eight homers in just 20 1/3 home innings. Muncy is in a great spot to pad his home run total.

