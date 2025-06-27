Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Soroka 's 5.06 ERA is well over a run too high according to the associated 3.72 xFIP and 3.32 SIERA. He's benefited from a .258 BABIP but has been victimized by a 16.9% home run per fly ball level and a 69.2% left on base mark. Soroka's 26.5% strikeout rate is pacing towards a career best and he has a chance to keep it going when the Washington Nationals visit the Los Angeles Angels, and the offense striking out at the second highest clip in MLB facing right-handers.

As a club, the Tampa Bay Rays are encouraging their pitchers to work higher in the zone and to throw inside more often. There have been varying results with Zack Littell 's success, but it comes with a couple of yellow flags. Ten of his 16 outings have been quality starts, but they're buoyed by a .258 BABIP and 87.4% left on base mark. At some points, Littell's low 16.9% strikeout rate will be an issue, but walking hitters just 2.8% of the time helps. Homers have been an issue, with a surprisingly high 14 of 22 long balls allowed coming on the road. Littell is risky against potent lineups, but on Saturday he draws the Baltimore Orioles on the road. The Orioles are one of the league's first half disappointments with a below average wOBA and above average strikeout rate, and both have been worsening over the past month.

Clarke Schmidt ' s rostership is a tad over the informal 50% plateau but considering he's the top-ranked pitcher on Saturday's docket, it's worth checking his availability. The back end of the New York Yankees rotation is in flux, but Schmidt gives the club a big-three, joining Max Fried and Carlos Rodon as frontliners. Four of Schmidt's last five efforts have been quality starts, all scoreless outings. On Saturday, Schmidt faces the Athletics, whose main asset is home runs. However, Schmidt has surrendered only six dingers in 69 2/3 frames, with only one ball leaving the yard over his previous 43 stanzas.

Slade Cecconi merits streaming consideration when the Cleveland Guardians host the St. Louis Cardinals. The righty seemingly solved early season gopheritis, sporting a 2.05 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over his last four starts, fanning 20 in 22 frames while allowing just one homer.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

This time last season, Bailey Ober was amid an 11-game stretch, dropping his ERA from 5.13 to 3.54. Currently, his 4.90 ERA is close to last season's mark before the hot streak. The difference is last year, the underlying metrics foretold improvement whereas this season they're concerning. Ober's 18.3% strikeout rate is by far a career low. Already a fly ball pitcher, Ober is inducing even fewer ground balls, which in concert with the lack of strikeouts has bloated his home run rate. Ober can turn things around, but with a road date facing the Detroit Tigers, the safe play is looking elsewhere.

Hitters to stream on Saturday

Betting tips

