Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Chad Patrick has struggled lately, but overall, he's been one of the top surprises of the first half, keeping the Milwaukee Brewers within striking distance of the Chicago Cubs, along with being in the thick of the NL Wild Card chase. Patrick's command and control has been off for three starts, over which he posted a 7.80 ERA and 1.87 WHIP. He missed ample bats over that span, fanning 22 in 15 frames, but he also walked six while yielding four homers. A home date with the Colorado Rockies should be the ideal elixir.

Mitchell Parker opened the season with a 1.39 ERA and .93 WHIP over five starts. But he registered a 7.99 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over his next seven efforts. He appeared on the verge of losing his spot in the Washington Nationals rotation. However, with three quality starts in his last four efforts, Parker is back on track. Next up is a road date with the Los Angeles Angels and the second highest strikeout rate facing right-handers.

The season is just over the halfway point and the Houston Astros remain a below average offense. A better second half from Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz is likely, but especially with Yordan Alvarez still recovering from a fractured hand, the lineup is not to be feared. This explains why Jameson Taillon is the top ranked streamer on Sunday's slate. The Chicago Cubs righty is better for points leagues as he generally goes deep into the game and the potent Cubs offense keeps him in play for a win.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

Kris Bubic merits an active roster spot for most matchups, but there are a handful of opposing teams for which he should be benched. For example, recently, the powerful New York Yankees tallied five runs in 4 1/3 innings against. With the Kansas City Royals hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers, the safe play is avoiding Bubic, unless you're behind and need to take the chance on the last day of this head-to-head scoring period.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Jack Kochanowicz yielded four runs in five of his last seven outings, leading to a 6.68 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in that span. Angels Stadium is a latently beneficial venue for left-handed batters. With the Washington Nationals visiting the Los Angeles Angels, Nathaniel Lowe, Luis Garcia and Josh Bell are the primary streaming candidates.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.