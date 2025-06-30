Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Over his last three starts, Shane Baz has reworked his repertoire by adding a cutter and using it as his primary pitch. He's throwing fewer curveballs while abandoning his slider and rarely mixing in a change-up. Baz registered a scoreless outing in the first and third game of this stretch, though the Detroit Tigers solved him for five runs in 5 1/3 frames in the middle effort. Even so, 21 strikeouts in 20 innings are more like what is expected from the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander. Look for Baz to continue racking up hitters in Tuesday's home date with the Athletics.

Strikeouts are more of a bonus for Michael Lorenzen , as most of his fantasy allure stems from pitching deep into games while preventing runs. His 19.2% strikeout rate is below average, but it's his highest mark since 2022 and is supported by an uptick in swinging strike rate. Lorenzen is in a good spot to combine innings with strikeouts when the Kansas City Royals visit the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners fan at an elevated clip at home and generate a below-average wOBA versus right-handers.

Edward Cabrera sports a tidy 1.80 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over his last six outings spanning 30 innings. He has an impressive 36 strikeouts in that span but has walked 15, limiting how deep he has gone into games. Tuesday lines up as a favorable matchup with the Miami Marlins hosting the Minnesota Twins. The Twins don't strike out at a high clip, but they're impatient, which benefits Cabrera's pitch count. And Cabrera's stuff can generate strikeouts against any lineup.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Zac Gallen is an enigma. Sure, his 5.75 ERA is deemed high by the associated estimators, but his 4.40 xFIP and 4.43 SIERA are both well above league average. Gallen's strikeout rate is down and he's issuing walks at an elevated clip. Most importantly, Gallen's home run rate has skyrocketed. The Arizona Diamondbacks righthander's velocity is down half a tick but seemingly not enough to account for the steep decline in performance. Dropping Gallen, even in shallow leagues is defensible, but at minimum, he should be avoided until his strikeout and walk rates reverse direction. It's best to look elsewhere when the Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

he Colorado Rockies begin a six-game homestand Tuesday, so picking up their bats is for more than a one-day endeavor. At 72.2%, only Hunter Goodman is rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues. Brenton Doyle is struggling, but he's worth a look with a week of home cooking, as are Jordan Beck, Ryan McMahon and Michael Toglia in particular.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.