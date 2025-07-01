Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Check out our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools that can help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Pitchers to stream on Wednesday
Despite winning his past four starts while posting a 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 23 innings, Clayton Kershaw remains available in more than half of ESPN leagues. The lefty is in a great spot to make it five in a row with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Chicago White Sox. Kershaw will face the lineup with the fourth-highest strikeout rate against left-handers.
After opening his career with five straight quality starts, Noah Cameron has stumbled in two of his past four outings, including his last effort when he yielded five runs to the Dodgers in just four frames. The rookie southpaw has a good chance to get back on track with the Kansas City Royals visiting the Seattle Mariners. Cameron isn't dominant with only 38 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings, but the Mariners fan a generous 25.4% of the time with a lefty on the hill.
Landen Roupp enjoyed a solid June, except for a poor effort against the Dodgers, but he's not the only pitcher with similar fate. Walks have been an issue for the 26-year-old righty, but he and the San Francisco Giants are catching the Arizona Diamondbacks at a good time, with Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno on the IL along with Josh Naylor being out of the lineup for several games.
Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday
Nick Martinez is rostered in only 24% of ESPN leagues, so he doesn't fit the mold of pitchers recommended to avoid. However, he's coming off the best effort of his career, losing a no-hitter in the ninth inning, leaving the game after throwing eight frames with 12 strikeouts. It may be tempting to pick him up but not only are the Cincinnati Reds facing a tough matchup with the Boston Red Sox on the road, Martinez compiled 112 pitches last time out and is working on just four days of rest, so he's likely to be on a lower pitch count.
Hitters to stream on Wednesday
With Griffin Canning out for the season after rupturing his Achilles, the New York Mets are turning to Blade Tidwell, at least for now. In three outings, Tidwell's ERA is 10.13 with a 2.44 WHIP. In 10 2/3 innings he fanned just seven with eight walks. Even though the Milwaukee Brewers will experience a big park downgrade with a road game in Citi Field, their batters are in a favorable spot. Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Rhys Hoskins, Isaac Collins, Caleb Durbin and Joey Ortiz are the chief beneficiaries.
Betting tips
