Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Pitchers to stream on Friday

After ending May with a 8.47 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP. Sandy Alcantara posted a 4.34 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in five June efforts, including his last outing where he yielded seven runs in six frames to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the Miami Marlins hosting the Milwaukee Brewers, Alcantara is in a good spot to get back on track. The Brewers experience a significant park downgrade while sporting the ninth-lowest wOBA facing right-handers.

Lucas Giolito was once a top prospect in the Washington Nationals system. He pitched 21 1/3 innings for the club in 2016 before being one of three prospects dealt to the Chicago White Sox for Adam Eaton. On Friday, Giolito faces the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2012. The righty is on a roll, sporting a 0.72 ERA and an 0.92 WHIP over his last four outings, with 24 punchouts over 25 frames. Meanwhile, the Nationals offense is below average when facing right-handers.

Kumar Rocker is coming off a quality start, helping him to a 2.20 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over his last three outings. He has fanned 16 with five walks over that 16 1/3 innings stretch. Next up is a road date with a struggling San Diego Padres offense. Over the last month, the Padres sport the eighth-lowest wOBA against right-handed pitching.

Hitters to stream on Friday

It's not often the White Sox are discussed as batters to stream, but they only play in Coors Field every other year. Friday kicks off a three-game road series with the Colorado Rockies and, unsurprisingly, every White Sox hitter is available in at least 68% of ESPN leagues, with most available in over 90%. The primary targets are Andrew Benintendi, Miguel Vargas, Chase Meidroth and Mike Tauchman.

Hitters to avoid on Friday

For the past month, the Philadelphia Phillies sport the fifth-lowest wOBA with a left-hander on the hill. On Friday, they'll face Cincinnati Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott, albeit at home in Citizens Bank Park. Even so, Abbott has yielded more than one earned run in only two of 14 starts, so avoiding Phillies bats is prudent.

Betting tips

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.