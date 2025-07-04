Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Pitchers to stream on Saturday
Between pitching fewer than 60 innings last season, and the potential of thumb soreness when he goes deep into games, Max Scherzer can't be counted on for more than five or six frames. However, with his strikeout potential, and support from an emerging Toronto Blue Jays offense, the veteran warrants a fantasy start.
Pitch inefficiency has forced Chad Patrick out of a few games earlier than the Milwaukee Brewers hoped, but he still tossed a respectable 89 2/3 innings with 93 strikeouts over the first half. A road start against the surging Miami Marlins won't be a cakewalk, but it's still a favorable fantasy matchup.
Michael Wacha struggled in his last outing, but he's been solid this season for the Kansas City Royals with eight quality starts in 17 efforts. Saturday brings a road start in the desert against an injury-riddled Arizona Diamondbacks lineup. Corbin Carroll is due back soon but he's out along with Gabriel Moreno and possibly Josh Naylor.
Pitchers to avoid on Saturday
Nick Lodolo has allowed at least one home run in five straight starts. Granted, four were at home in Great American Ballpark, but with the Cincinnati Reds visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, Lodolo still has to contend with a homer-friendly venue, not to mention a lineup with several batters capable of clearing the fence.
Hitters to stream on Saturday
After appearing to get back on track in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Walker Buehler has three straight subpar efforts, to the point Boston Red Sox manager needed to affirm Buehler was staying in the rotation. He's logged a 13.50 ERA and 2.56 WHIP over his previous 11 1/3 innings, fanning only eight with a bloated 14 free passes. On Friday, the Red Sox went to town on the Washington Nationals pitchers, expect the reverse on Saturday with Luis Garcia Jr, Josh Bell, Nathaniel Lowe and Keibert Ruiz all in play.
Betting tips
